Cooking up a storm: The impact of cooking on air quality

The combustion process emits ultrafine particles, which include oil droplets, steam from the water used to cook, ingredients, and condensed organic compounds. Research has found that Nitrogen dioxide (NO2) levels are consistently higher in homes that cook with gas rather than electric stoves. It also indicated that levels were greater when cooking for longer periods of time.

Cooking Appliances

Electric stoves may not produce as much air pollution as their gas-powered counterparts, but particulate matter can be emitted from the food being cooked on the stove, regardless of the fuel.

Ovens are also pollution offenders, particularly self-cleaning variations, according to the 2001 California Air Resources Board study. As food waste is burned away, potentially harmful concentrations of particulate matter, NO2, carbon monoxide, and formaldehyde are released into the kitchen air.

Ensuring that kitchen appliances such as ovens or stoves are fully vented, and are installed, used, and maintained correctly can help to minimize this exposure. Furthermore, opening the window while you cook if the air outdoors is clean enough or using mechanical ventilation like a purifying fan can assist by filtering out pollutants.

Cooking Method

The way that food is cooked can affect air pollution inside the kitchen. Oil-based cooking, such as grilling and frying food is generally more polluting than water-based cooking like boiling or steaming, as it generates more fine particles.

Odours released from browning food - like grilling steaks or toasting bread - might smell appealing, but the compounds released during the cooking process that cause these smells, are actually a source of gas pollution.

An investigation in Sydney using Dyson's air quality backpack found that personal exposure to NO2 and PM2.5 levels increased while grilling food outdoors on a BBQ. Simple measures such as opting for water-based cooking where possible and minimizing higher-polluting cooking methods can help minimize personal exposure.

Food Type

The type of food and cooking temperature also impact the amount of pollution released. Higher emissions are observed at higher temperatures, while ingredients with higher fat content have been found to give off more pollution.

The oil type used in cooking can affect pollutant levels and in general, oils with higher smoke temperature produce lower levels of particulate matter. Research indicates that olive oil is one of the worst offenders, releasing the highest concertation of particulate matter.

Understanding indoor air pollution is the first step in empowering people to make educated choices in the kitchen to help reduce air pollution exposure. Simple changes in routines such as the type and quantity of oil you use when cooking can have a positive impact in the kitchen.

Lee Kah Wei, Senior Design Engineer, Dyson