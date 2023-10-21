Cybersecurity Awareness Month: Quotes from Tech Titans

October is observed asCybersecurityAwarenessMonth, a dedicatedmonthfor the public and private sectors to work together to raiseawarenessabout the importance ofcybersecurity. Today, tech leaders from various organisations are coming together and sharing the importance of cybersecurity, offering valuable opinions. Here are a few quotes from these tech leaders:



Ananth Nag, Area Vice President, India, ASEAN & GCR at Zscaler During Cybersecurity Awareness Month, it is imperative to recognize the dynamic nature of the digital landscape. I firmly believe that embracing a Zero Trust approach is not just a choice but a strategic imperative. Our digital lives have become more interconnected than ever, and with the proliferation of cyber threats, it's paramount to stay ahead. In the face of the rising ransomware attacks and evolving threat landscape, Zero Trust is a game-changer. It's not just a concept; it's a proactive stance that ensures we 'never trust, always verify.' We're witnessing the future of cybersecurity unfold before us, and it goes beyond borders. Zero Trust architecture is set to shape the digital security landscape in India and worldwide. As we commemorate Cybersecurity Awareness Month, I encourage organizations to make Zero Trust an integral part of their cybersecurity strategy. Our collective commitment to this approach will fortify our defenses, safeguard our data, and secure our digital future. Zscaler is at the forefront of this paradigm shift, offering robust security, seamless compliance, and enhanced user experiences.

Sujit Patel, MD and CEO, SCS Tech

October is recognised as Cyber Security Awareness Month. As we progress, we must understand what it means to be secure online. So much of our personal and professional lives take place on the Internet, and the majority of data breaches are the result of incorrectly exposed information. The best approach to promote awareness is that more organisations to engage in cyber security. Employees are essential in day-to-day operations and deal more with sensitive data. They operate as the company's representative, engage with consumers, and handle sensitive information. Organisations must adopt cybersecurity awareness training to improve enterprise-wide threat awareness.