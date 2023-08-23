Delhi High Court Instructs Release Of Confiscated Vintage Cars With Conditions

On Tuesday, the Delhi High Court ordered the release of older vehicles that had been confiscated by authorities, with two stipulations. Owners must pledge to either keep these cars permanently in private storage or relocate them outside the Delhi-NCR area, refraining from operating them within the city limits.

The court's ruling was prompted by a set of petitions submitted by vehicle owners whose cars were impounded for violating court orders that prohibit the use of gasoline and diesel vehicles exceeding 15 and 10 years, respectively.

Claiming that their vehicles held sentimental value and were not being driven on roads, the petitioners sought relief. Justice Prateek Jalan of the Delhi High Court remarked that the petitioners' concerns could be balanced with adherence to the National Green Tribunal (NGT) and Supreme Court mandates. The court directed the release of the vehicles to their owners, contingent on an assurance that the cars would be removed from Delhi's territory and not utilized or parked in public spaces within the city.

To support their undertaking, the petitioners are required to provide proof of a private parking space under their ownership or lease.

Justice Jalan emphasized that any violation of this commitment would result in legal action. The court urged the Delhi government to formulate a policy to address situations where owners assure that their old vehicles won't be used in the city and to publicize this policy.

In a related development, Delhi's Transport Minister, Kailash Gahlot, issued a directive to the department to cease the confiscation of parked vehicles that have completed their designated road lifespan. Gahlot expressed concern that despite their stationary state, these vehicles were being seized and scrapped by the transport department.