Diwali 2023: Last-Minute Affordable Tech Gifting Ideas
For the last-moment confusion and to cut the hassle short, here are some affordable suggestions for Diwali Gifting.
The festival of light is here, and everyone is busy searching for the perfect gift for their dear ones. For the last-moment confusion and to cut the hassle short, we are here with some ideas that will strengthen your never-ending friendships and cherish the bonds we have created over the years. Here are some affordable suggestions for Diwali Gifting.
The HammerActive 2.0 is a top contender, offering its massive 1.95" IPS display screen, the biggest andbrightest in its class. Experience the convenience of Bluetooth callingwith Active 2.0, equipped with a high-quality built-in speaker andmicrophone. The new Active 2.0 smartwatch has various health-trackingfeatures such as blood oxygen, blood pressure, heart rate, breathe training, and temperature. It also has drink water and sedentary reminders, menstrual cycletracking, and sleep monitoring to keep your health in check. In-Built Games,Wireless Charging. You can Buy it here.
UBON J1 Magic Sunglasses (Rs. 1999/-)
UBON J1 Magic Sunglasses are anti-UVA/UVB and will keep eyes covered from harmful rays. Theclassic half-frame gives it a sporty look that can help you level up your outing look or accompany you over weekend outdoor training sessions. Noworries of the glasses while training, as these are IP65 waterproof andsweatproof. UBON J1 smart audio glasses are made to facilitate hassle-freeBluetooth calling with Bluetooth version v5.3 and an in-built microphone. TheBluetooth version also makes pairing easy with smartphones. Making it a perfectquirky Diwali gift for your techiefriend. Buy it here
Orient Electric Joylite Festive Lights Gift Boxes (Rs 999 – Rs 2499)
This Diwali, why not gift your loved ones something that brightens their festivities? Check out the Joylite festive lights gift boxes from the house of Orient Electric. Each box contains a unique combination of Diwali lights designed to add a touch of radiance and a sense of celebration to any space. Choose from five different enchanting gift boxes, each with its unique name - Tejas, Deepti, Aabha, Noor, and Saubhagya. Inside, you'll discover a dazzling array of festive lights such as Diya curtain lights, Star curtain lights, Ball curtain lights, Crystal LED Toran lights, Ganesh Ji and Swastik lights, and Pixel String lights. Unlike ordinary decorative lights that often fizzle out after a single season, Joylite festive lights are built to last. Explore Joylite Diwali gift boxes and share the gift of luminance with your family and friends. Depending on your budget, you can also go for individual Joylite festive lights. Buy it here
URBAN Dream Smartwatch (Rs 3,499)
For your fashion-forward friend, the URBAN Dream Smartwatch is a perfect choice. Its 1.32'' round dial and elegant metal strap complement both modern and traditional attire. Customizable watch faces, sports modes, and health monitoring make it versatile. Choose from Rose Gold and Mystic Silver. Buy it here
Boat Airdopes 701 ANC (Rs 3,990)
"Plug into Nirvana" with the Boat Airdopes 701 ANC, as its tagline suggests, and immerse yourself in an extraordinary audio experience. These true wireless earbuds combine top-notch sound quality with exceptional noise cancellation, providing crystal-clear audio and deep bass for uninterrupted enjoyment of your favourite music and podcasts. With a design catering to individuals always on the move, these earbuds offer an ergonomic fit. Additionally, the Airdopes 701 ANC features user-friendly touch controls and voice assistant support, making it a convenient and stylish accessory for both music enthusiasts and busy professionals. Buy it here
Amazfit GTS 4 Mini Smartwatch (Rs 7,999)
Light up your loved one's festive spirit this Diwali with the Amazfit GTS 4 Mini Smartwatch. Perfect for the sports enthusiast in your life, this watch is like a guiding star during their workouts. With over 120 sports modes, it's a beacon of motivation that tracks distance, speed, heart rate, and more. Its 1.65-inch HD AMOLED display sparkles with a 70.2 per cent screen-to-body ratio, much like the joy of Diwali lights. It's water-resistant, just like the resilience of the festival, and comes in four vibrant colours: Midnight Black, Flamingo Pink, Mint Blue, and Moonlight White. Buy it here