Does your phone support the 5G network? Check out

Three significant telecom operators, Jio, Airtel and Vi, are preparing to launch their 5G services in the country soon. A few reports suggest that Jio and Airtel may launch their 5G services this month. While other reports suggest that 5G could be launched in the country later this year. Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently said that 5G will arrive sooner than one can expect and that the speed will be 10 times faster than the 4G services.



Well, now that 5G can be launched in India at any time, one thing you should have to experience high-speed internet is a 5G compatible smartphone. So how can you check whether your phone supports 5G network? We have explained it below. Now, if your phone doesn't support 5G, you'll need to get a new phone to experience 10X speed.

Steps to find if your phone supports 5G network?

– On your Android phone, head over to the Settings app.

– Click on the Wi-Fi & Network option.

– Now click on the SIM & Network option.

– You will find a list of all technologies under the 'Preferred Network Type' option.

– If your phone supports 5G, it will show as 2G/3G/4G/5G.

If your phone doesn't support the 5G network, you'll need to spend on a 5G-enabled smartphone to experience high-speed internet. However, several phone companies like Realme and Xiaomi, among others, are already offering affordable 5G smartphones. In fact, according to a Business Standard report, Qualcomm recently said there would be sub-Rs 10,000 5G phones in the future.

Before you spend on a 5G phone, make sure your network supports 5G. For example, if you are on a Vi network, get a 5G phone only after Vi officially launches 5G services in India.