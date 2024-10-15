Dyson launches its first Dyson Demo store in West Delhi

New Delhi: In line with its commitment to bringing Dyson technologies closer to consumers, Dyson India has announced the opening of its sixth store in Delhi-NCR. The new store is located in Pacific Mall in Tagore Garden, one of West Delhi’s most popular shopping destinations. This marks Dyson’s 23rd demo store in the country.

The Dyson Demo Store features a complete line-up of Dyson products across various categories, with Dyson experts on hand to educate consumers about the intelligence behind its technologies. These spaces enable people to enjoy an uninterrupted, hands-on experience, providing the ultimate "try-before-you-buy" retail experience to help them find the right machine or accessories to meet their needs.

Ankit Jain, Managing Director of Dyson India said: “Dyson is a global technology company that is obsessed with solving real-world problems that others ignore. Our Dyson Demo stores are interactive spaces where consumers can experience the Dyson difference first-hand.” He added “With the opening of our Dyson Demo store in Pacific Mall, we invite all potential owners to visit us and receive personalized guidance and support from Dyson experts who are trained by Dyson engineers, to fully experience the superior performance of our machines. As we expand our Demo stores across the country, we aim to bring Dyson closer to our owners, allowing them to explore our products at their convenience.”

In the new store, consumers can test the consistent high performance of Dyson vacuums on different floor types and debris—from cereal to confetti and various types of dust—in a real-life setting. The store also features air quality demonstrations showing real-time indoor air quality data. Additionally, there are two Dyson styling stations where customers can receive hair styling tips on how to get the most out of the latest Dyson beauty technologies. An area dedicated to Dyson's Audio technologies enables customers to experience Dyson's high-fidelity headphones.

Recently launched Dyson technologies available in-store include: the Dyson Airstrait, the Dyson Airwrap i.d.™ Multi-styler and dryer, the Dyson Supersonic Nural™ hair dryer, Dyson’s first audio-only product – the OnTrac™ Headphones and the company’s first dedicated wet cleaner – the Dyson WashG1™ wet floor cleaner.

Dyson Demo Stores in India

Dyson is enhancing its presence across India to make its wide range of products more accessible to consumers nationwide. Recently, Dyson opened two new Demo Stores in Pune and Lucknow, bringing the total number to over 20 stores. These stores offer a "try before you buy" experience. These spaces allow customers to test Dyson's high-performance technology first-hand with live demonstrations and advice from Dyson Experts who have been trained by Dyson engineers.

In addition to these stores, Dyson products are available at over 400+ brand touchpoints across India, including third-party retailers such as Croma, Reliance Digital, Vijay Sales, Nykaa stores, Tira stores, Shoppers Stop, and other key regional outlets. This expansive availability ensures that consumers can experience Dyson’s wide range of products - at convenient locations throughout the country.

Dyson's portfolio of key technologies on display at the new Demo store will be:

Dyson Airwrap i.d.TM Multi-Styler & Dryer





Dyson’s first connected device - the Airwrap i.d.™ multi-styler and dryer is now enabled with Bluetooth® wireless technology for easier and optimised styling. Users can personalise their hair profile, and with a push of a button, wrap, style, and set their curls automatically. Improved versatility comes to the Dyson Airwrap i.d.™ multi-styler and dryer, with three new attachments to bring its full range of attachments to 19. The Conical barrel offers tighter and more defined[2] curls at the root, the Wave+Curl diffuser disperses airflow in two different ways to enhance waves, curls and coils, and the Blade concentrator has more precise airflow for smoother, more aligned hair Priced at INR 45,900, it is available in Prussian Blue/Rich Copper. The Dyson AirwrapTM multi-styler is available at Dyson.in and Dyson demo stores.



A close-up of a curling iron Description automatically generated

Dyson Airstrait™ straightener





Dyson Airstrait™ straightener stretches and straightens multiple hair types from wet, with no hot plates or heat damage. It utilizes powerful, focused airflow to dry and straighten hair simultaneously, simplifying the hairstyling routine and achieving a natural straight style with a smooth, shiny finish. Engineered to accommodate multiple hair types, the Airstrait™ Straightener allows users to achieve a natural straight style with body and movement while maintaining the strength and healthy look and feel of their hair. Priced at INR 45,900, it is available in Bright Nickel/Rich copper and Prussian Blue/Copper. The Dyson Airstrait™ straightener is available at Dyson.in and Dyson demo stores.



Dyson Supersonic NuralTM hair dryer





Dyson’s most intelligent hair dryer, Supersonic Nural™ hair dryer, comes with new sensor technology. Equipped with a new Scalp protect mode which uses a network of Nural™ sensors, automatically reducing heat and airflow as it nears your head, helping protect your scalp from damage. These sensors also improve the styling experience, enhance hair shine, and prevent heat damage. New and improved attachments which cater to all hair types are equipped with attachment recognition, learning a user’s styling preferences, and simplifying their routine for fast healthy drying with no extreme heat. Priced at INR 41,900, it is available in Ceramic Patina/Topaz Orange and Vinca Blue/Topaz. The Dyson Supersonic Nural™ is available at Dyson.in and Dyson demo stores.



Dyson OnTracTM headphones





Dyson’s first high-fidelity, audio-only headphones: the Dyson OnTrac™ headphones in India offer best-in-class noise cancellation¹ and deliver up to 55 hours² of immersive listening. With over 2,000 customisable colour combinations for outer caps and ear cushions, each ear cushion is crafted from ultra-soft microfiber and high-grade foam for superior comfort and acoustic seal. Multi-pivot gimbal arms and a uniquely positioned battery in the headband ensure balanced weight distribution. Priced at INR 44,900, it is available in Ceramic Cinnabar, CNC Copper, and CNC Aluminium. The Dyson OnTrac™ headphones is available at Dyson.in and Dyson demo stores.



Dyson V12s Detect Slim Submarine™





Dyson V12s Detect Slim Submarine™ wet and dry vacuum cleaner is designed to tackle various cleaning challenges, from dust and spills to stubborn stains. With a wet roller head and an eight-point hydration system, it effectively cleans up wet messes, while a motor-driven microfiber roller takes care of tough stains and debris.



The vacuum cleaner features Dyson's 2x illuminating dust technology, ensuring that even the tiniest particles don't escape its cleaning prowess. Moreover, the included Hair screw tool makes it ideal for households with long hair or pets, as it efficiently collects hair without tangling around the brush. Priced at INR 62,900 is available in the Yellow/Nickel colorway. The Dyson V12s Detect Slim Submarine is available at Dyson.in and Dyson demo stores.

Dyson Purifier Big+QuietTM





Dyson’s latest air purifier is designed to purify the air in spaces as large as 1076 sq.ft. The Dyson Purifier Big+Quiet uses Cone Aerodynamics to deliver 10-meter Dyson Purifier Big+Quiet (White/Satin silver) - BP02projection. Alongside powerful projection, the Dyson Purifier Big+Quiet is also engineered to operate quietly, producing just 56 decibels of noise - making it Dyson’s quietest yet most powerful purifier. Priced at INR 68,900, the Dyson Purifier Big+Quiet is available at Dyson.in and Dyson demo stores.

