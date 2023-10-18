Dyson unveils its latest air purification technology - Dyson Purifier Big+Quiet

Today, Dyson unveils its latest air purification technology, designed to purify the air in spaces as large as 1000 sq. ft. Controlling the air we breathe is crucial to our health and well-being. Outdoor pollutants can enter our indoor spaces and react with indoor pollutants, creating a complex mixture of dirty air – at times, causing indoor air to be more polluted than outdoor air[5].

The Dyson Purifier Big+Quiet uses Cone Aerodynamics to deliver 10-meter projection. Alongside powerful projection, the Dyson Purifier Big+Quiet is also engineered to operate quietly, producing just 56 decibels of noise - making it Dyson’s quietest yet most powerful purifier.





“Poor Indoor air quality is a much-ignored, growing issue. Our home environments can be filled with particle and gas pollution, be it pollen, pet dander, NO2, CO2, VOCs from cleaning products and more. Each of these particles can contribute to an unhealthy environment, causing potential health concerns. The Dyson Purifier Big+Quiet is our first purifier specifically engineered to purify properly in spaces up to 1076 sq.ft. It blends highly effective filtration and powerful projection, to automatically respond to imperceptible pollution events. With new Cone Aerodynamics to project purified air over 10 meters, the Dyson Purifier Big+Quiet can reach every corner of your living space.” – Matt Jennings, Dyson Engineering Director – Environmental Care.



New Cone Aerodynamics: 10-metre powerful projection

At Dyson, we are dedicated to solving problems that others ignore, and air purification is no different. The Dyson Purifier Big+Quiet represents a step-change in air purification, as Dyson engineers address the problems with weak airflow projection in large rooms. Conventional large-format purifiers typically diffuse air upwards or have weak projection which reduces their ability to achieve a thorough large-room clean. To achieve better, they developed a new energy-efficient, low-pressure air delivery system: Cone Aerodynamics.

Cone Aerodynamics uses the Coanda effect to merge two streams of air over a smooth surface, resulting in a powerful and condensed jet of air that can be projected of more than 10 meters, with minimal noise. It delivers more than double the airflow of the previous generation Dyson Purifiers. Powerful projection is critical to ensure that the machine effectively delivers clean air to every corner and displaces dirty air back towards the filter. The Dyson Purifier Big+Quiet projects purified air at angles of 0o, 25 o or 50 o depending on user preference.





Breeze mode



Dyson's commitment to airflow research led our engineers to spend over 3 years collecting 40 million data points to help them recreate a natural breeze at home. The sensation from seemingly randomized air movement has been scientifically proven to be more refreshing than a stationary jet of air, a phenomenon termed thermal alliesthesia. Dyson engineers used a 3-axis ultrasonic anemometer across 8 different locations to study the shape and frequency of gusts of wind, using this data to inform a unique Dyson software algorithm that controls a single jet of air to oscillate in an up-and-down motion that mimics natural breeze patterns.

Fully sealed filtration





The Dyson Purifier Big+Quiet is engineered to clean the air continuously, even in large spaces. Some common sources of indoor air pollution include tobacco smoke, household cleaning products, building materials, and outdoor air pollution that enters the home. These sources can emit pollutants such as VOCs, NO2 and ozone. The machine has improved filtration to capture these harmful pollutants - featuring a fully sealed filtration system to HEPA H-13[6], ensuring purified air is projected back into the room and the pollutants stays in the filter.



1. The HEPA H13-grade particle filter is made of 21 meters of borosilicate microfibres pleated 459 times (making it 3.8x larger than its predecessors and the equivalent area of 2 king-size beds or 127 pieces of A4 paper). It captures 99.95% of particle pollutants, including dust and allergens as small as 0.1 microns[7], and lasts up to two years.

2. The Carbon filter combats NO2 specifically, which can be emitted from activities like cooking or entering the home from outdoor sources, like nearby road traffic. It also captures benzene and household odours.

Quiet event at full power





To be effective, many conventional large-format purifiers need to be used at full speed, which generates too much noise for users to tolerate. As such, many fail to be used to their full potential. Our in-house team of noise and vibration engineers re-engineered the motor bucket so the Dyson Purifier Big+Quiet projects maximum airflow with minimum noise.



· Broadband Helmholtz silencer is a cavity shaped to capture sound waves of target frequencies. As sound waves are transmitted from the source (the compressor) along the airflow pathways, the Helmholtz silencer traps sound energy and dissipates low-frequency noise.

· A unique labyrinth seal controls air recirculation by extending the airflow pathway, reducing the amount of energy the air holds and reducing potentially noisy swirl in the recirculating air.

By soft mounting the motor within the compressor, we were able to isolate motor vibrations from the machine at the source before they became amplified, minimising the noise generated from vibrations.







Sensing and monitoring



Most indoor pollutants can't be seen or smelled. The Dyson Purifier Big+Quiet comes with a suite of integrated sensors monitoring particle and gas levels, allowing owners to monitor indoor air quality through the live results on the LCD screen and in the MyDysonTM app[8]. The sensors are also embedded with a unique Dyson algorithm which cross-checks data every second, analysing the air and automatically reacting to environmental changes to purify. The MyDysonTM app also acts as a remote control, even when you’re not at home, or can be used to schedule and monitor purification.

Real-World Testing

The industry standard test for purifiers, Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR), is tested in a small test chamber of 12m2 with just one sensor and artificial air mixing. For our largest, quietest, and most powerful purifier to date, Dyson engineers constructed a 100m2 test chamber in Dyson’s Hullavington campus. The chamber is equipped with 36 sensors to measure the machine’s ability to thoroughly and evenly clean the equivalent of a large, open-plan living space. By implementing this rigorous testing method, Dyson can ensure that its purifier performs optimally in real-world settings[9], surpassing traditional testing methods to promote a healthy and comfortable home environment.

Buy Direct from the People Who Made It

Priced at INR 68,900, the Dyson Purifier Big+Quiet is available at Dyson.in and Dyson Demo stores in White + Satin Silver colourway.