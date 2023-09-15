Elon Musk finds USB Type-C charging on the Apple iPhone 15 amazing

Apple hosted its annual mega event, Wonderlust, on Tuesday and unveiled the much-awaited iPhone 15. Four iPhone models, the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, were launched globally during the event. One of the main changes that Apple introduced with the iPhone 15 line is USB Type C charging. Apple has used the Lightning charging port on all its devices, although today, USB Type C is used on almost all smartphones.





So when Apple said goodbye to the Lightning port with the iPhone 15 series, people got very excited and took to social media to express their views. And Twitter (now called X) owner Elon Musk also thinks the USB Type-C charging port introduced by Apple is "amazing."



Elon Musk on Apple's new charging port

On Twitter, Elon Musk responded to a user talking about the USB Type-C charging port introduced by Apple in the iPhone 15 line, calling it "amazing." Both the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus were launched in three storage options: 128GB, 256GB, and 512 GB.

The 128GB variant for the iPhone 15 costs Rs 79,900, while the 256GB variant costs Rs 89,900. The 512GB variant will be available for Rs 1,09,900. Also, the iPhone 14 was launched last year for the same price. US pricing for the iPhone 15 starts at $799 for the 128GB model. As for the iPhone 15 Plus, the 128GB variant costs Rs 89,900, while the 256GB variant costs Rs 99,900. The 512GB storage variant will be available for Rs 1,19,900. The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will go on sale in India starting September 22. You can also pre-order the devices starting September 15 at 5:30 p.m. IST.

iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus: Features and Specifications

The iPhone 15 has a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display, and the iPhone 15 Plus has a larger 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display. Both phones will be available in five colour options: pink, yellow, green, blue and black. Speaking of chipset, both phones are powered by the A16 bionic chipset, which we saw in the iPhone 14 Pro models last year. For both the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, this time, Apple has retained the same design as the iPhone 14 and previous models. However, instead of the usual notch, you get a Dynamic Island notch, a hit among the iPhone 14 Pro models last year.

This time, both phones come with a 48-megapixel primary camera sensor. As a reminder, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus had a 12-megapixel dual camera system. So, the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus have received a massive upgrade in terms of camera. Apart from this, users will also get a new 2x Telephoto option. Apple also says the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will capture better portraits, and night photography has also earned a boost. Additionally, users can adjust the focus point of a portrait after taking the photo.