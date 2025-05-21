Elon Musk Hints at Possible Tesla and xAI Merger Amid AI and Energy Push

However,xAI's rapid growth hasn't been without its challenges. While Memphis officials have welcomed the Colossusfacility as a step toward a high-tech future, local communities have voicedconcerns about its environmental impact. The reliance on natural gas-burning turbines, which emitnitrogen oxides linked to respiratory issues, has drawn scrutiny. Environmental advocates even suggest the company mayhave operated without proper permits, potentially violating the Clean Air Act.

Lookingahead, Musk foresees another looming hurdle for AI: power supply. "I think the limitation will move from chips toelectrical equipment, and then there will be a fundamental electricitygeneration shortage," he warned, predicting this could happen as early asmid-2026.

Inthe global race for AI supremacy, Musk observes that while China is currentlyleading in power generation investment, the US maintains its edge in innovation. "To have breakthrough innovation you have toquestion authority," he concluded, a philosophy that undoubtedly underpinshis own disruptive approach to technology.