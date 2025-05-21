Live
Elon Musk Hints at Possible Tesla and xAI Merger Amid AI and Energy Push
Elon Musk suggests a Tesla-xAI merger could happen, as both companies growrapidly in AI, energy, and chip investment.
Could two of Elon Musk's most ambitious ventures, electric vehicle giant Teslaand cutting-edge AI startup xAI, one day become one? That's the questionbuzzing in the tech world after Musk's recent remarks. Speaking with CNBC'sDavid Faber on Tuesday, the visionary entrepreneur acknowledged the possibilityof a merger, though he quickly added, "It’s not something I’m currentlythinking about." He emphasised, "obviously it would require Teslashareholders support."
While these comments suggest no immediate plansare in motion, they've ignited fresh speculation about Musk's ever-growingfootprint across both the automotive and artificial intelligence landscapes. For those tracking Musk's moves, xAI burst onto the scene in2023, quickly acquiring the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) andembarking on an aggressive expansion into computing power.
Musk,ever the futurist, has long predicted the bottlenecks in AI development."A few years ago, I made a very obvious prediction, which is that thelimitation on AI will be chips," he shared during the interview. He confirmed that both Tesla and xAI will continue to procurechips from industry leaders like Nvidia and AMD, and potentially othermanufacturers.
