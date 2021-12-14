Elon Musk Named Time's 'Person of the Year 2021'

Times highlights that Elon Musk's ground impact so far has been with Tesla, as many economies are slowly pushing towards electric vehicles for a more sustainable future.



Elon Musk, Tesla and SpaceX CEO has been named Time's Person of the Year 2021. The 50-year-old billionaire remained in the limelight throughout the year for numerous reasons, most notably for his tweets on cryptocurrencies (particularly on Dogecoin). When he first became the richest man in the world in January. However, the top spot for the title of the wealthiest person in the world kept juggling Musk and Amazon's Jeff Bezos for quite some time. He came back to the top after surpassing the $ 200 billion mark, in September 2020.



According to Time, "Person of the Year is a marker of influence" that most influenced the last 12 months, "for better or for worse." The publication further notes: "In 2021, Elon Musk emerged not only as of the richest person in the world but also as perhaps the richest example of massive change in our society."



Time highlights that Musk's ground impact so far has been with Tesla, as many economies are slowly pushing towards electric vehicles for a more sustainable future. Elon Musk's Tesla stock hit the trillion-dollar mark in early October, becoming one of only five companies to achieve this feat. Analysts even predict that Musk could become the first person in the world to amass personal wealth worth $ 300.



