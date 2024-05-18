Elon Musk Officially Transitions Twitter to X.com: Key Changes and Updates

Twitter is now officially X. Elon Musk announced the final step in his rebranding of the social media platform, confirming that its URL has been changed to x.com. This change follows a series of transformations since Musk's acquisition of Twitter, marking the end of the Twitter brand.



In a recent post, Elon Musk confirmed that all core systems of the platform have transitioned to x.com. Upon verification, users can see that twitter.com now redirects to x.com. The new login page also informs users about the URL change, assuring them that privacy and data protection policies remain unchanged.

Timeline of Changes andRecent Developments

After Musk took over Twitter in 2022, significant changes were implemented. Tweets were renamed to posts, and the logo was updated to an 'X'. Despite these changes and rebranding efforts, including modifying the mobile app and subscription policies, the URL remained the same until now.

In August 2023, the marketing material proclaimed, "The X app is the trusted digital town square for everyone," with a new slogan: "Blaze your glory!"

Last month, Musk announced that X would begin charging new users a small annual fee of $1 (approximately ₹100 in India) for basic functionalities like posting, liking, bookmarking, and retweeting. This fee is currently being tested in New Zealand and the Philippines, with plans for a global rollout.

Additionally, Musk revealed that users with more than 2,500 verified subscribers would receive all premium features for free. He tweeted, "Going forward, all X accounts with over 2500 verified subscriber followers will get Premium features for free and accounts with over 5000 will get Premium+ for free."

To enhance the platform further, Musk announced that xAI's chatbot, Grok, would soon be accessible to all premium subscribers, adding another layer of advanced features to the user experience.

X in India

Earlier this year, Musk mentioned that the Indian government had issued orders for X to take action on specific accounts and posts. In February 2024, X's Global Government Affairs team expressed disagreement with the orders, citing freedom of expression concerns, but confirmed compliance with the government's directives.

Elon Musk's rebranding of Twitter to X marks a significant shift in the platform's identity and functionality. The change to x.com is the latest in a series of updates aimed at transforming the social media giant. As X continues to evolve under Musk's leadership, users can expect more innovative features and adjustments designed to enhance their experience.