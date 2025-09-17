Elon Musk Says Grok 5 Training to Begin Soon, Could Edge Closer to AGI

Artificial Intelligence continues to evolve at breakneck speed, with new models challenging the limits of what technology can achieve. While large language models (LLMs) like OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Elon Musk’s Grok have made remarkable progress in understanding and processing massive datasets, none have yet crossed the threshold into true Artificial General Intelligence (AGI). Now, Musk believes that milestone could soon be within reach.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Elon Musk revealed that training for Grok 5—the latest AI system from his company xAI—will begin in just a few weeks. More significantly, Musk suggested that this upcoming version might have a real shot at achieving AGI, a statement that has sparked intense excitement and debate within the AI community.

This optimism comes after Grok 4-based models topped the ARC-AGI test’s public leaderboard. The ARC-AGI benchmark evaluates how well AI systems can generalize and solve novel problems without relying on pre-programmed knowledge. Higher scores indicate stronger adaptability, bringing models closer to the kind of reasoning humans exhibit.

Responding to the test results, Musk commented, “I now think xAI has a chance of reaching AGI with Grok 5. I never thought that before.” It’s a striking admission from the billionaire, who has previously been cautious about predicting timelines for AGI. Interestingly, Musk had made a similar remark last month, but his latest statement underscores his growing confidence in xAI’s progress.

Building Hype Around Grok 5

Although Musk has not disclosed specific technical details about Grok 5, he confirmed earlier that the model will be released before the end of this year. This announcement has fueled anticipation on X, where Grok is already integrated into the platform as a built-in assistant.

Musk’s belief in Grok 5’s potential highlights just how competitive the race for AGI has become. With companies like OpenAI, Anthropic, Google DeepMind, and xAI all pushing the boundaries, the next breakthrough could redefine the future of AI and its role in daily life.

Why AGI Matters

AGI remains a theoretical concept, representing a level of machine intelligence capable of understanding, reasoning, and learning across domains with human-like adaptability. Achieving this would mean AI systems could overcome one of their most persistent issues: hallucinations—the tendency to generate false or misleading information.

Just last month, Musk praised ChatGPT 5 for responding “I don’t know” to a query it couldn’t answer accurately. For many experts, such restraint signals an important step towards AGI, since acknowledging uncertainty mirrors human reasoning more closely than fabricating responses.

If Grok 5 delivers on Musk’s expectations, it could mark a significant leap forward—not only for xAI but for the entire field of artificial intelligence. For now, the world watches as Grok 5’s training gets underway, wondering if this could be the beginning of AI’s human-like future.