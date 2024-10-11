Elon Musk Unveils Tesla's Optimus: A Humanoid Robot That Can Do Almost Anything

At the We, Robot event, Elon Musk once again showcased Tesla's humanoid robot, Optimus, touting its ability to "do anything you can think of." Musk confidently declared, "The Optimus will walk amongst you. You'll be able to walk right up to them, and they will serve drinks." He went on to describe the robot's capabilities as nearly limitless, suggesting that it could walk dogs, mow lawns, babysit, and much more. Musk estimates that the long-term price of the Optimus will fall between $20,000 and $30,000. "I believe this will be the most significant product ever created," he added.



Optimus: A Humanoid for Everyday and Industrial Use

Tesla's Optimus robot is being marketed as a revolutionary product, potentially surpassing the likes of science fiction characters like R2D2 or C3PO. Musk predicts that the Optimus will transform not only homes but also physical labour in industrial settings. "I think everyone in the 8 billion people on Earth will want an Optimus buddy," Musk proclaimed during the event.

Tesla first revealed the concept for the humanoid robot, originally known as the Tesla Bot, at AI Day in 2021. It was designed to handle tasks that are repetitive, dangerous, or simply mundane for humans. Optimus has come a long way since then, evolving into a multi-functional machine with capabilities that far exceed its earlier models.

The Evolution of Optimus: Gen 2

In December 2023, Tesla introduced the Optimus Gen 2, a more advanced version of its humanoid robot. This model is significantly improved from its predecessor, boasting faster walking speeds, enhanced hand dexterity, and tactile sensors on its fingers, allowing for more precise movements. Earlier this year, a video was shared by Musk showcasing one of Optimus' new skills—folding shirts. The video, titled "Optimus folds a shirt," demonstrated the robot picking up and neatly folding a black shirt from a basket.

In addition to folding clothes, Tesla has shared footage of Optimus walking in a human-like manner, which, while impressive, also struck viewers as somewhat eerie. The Gen 2 model represents Tesla's latest advancements in the robot's development, demonstrating how far they've come since its initial concept.

Back in 2022, a prototype of Optimus was revealed, which could walk and perform simple tasks such as retrieving objects. At the time, the demonstration showcased the robot's first untethered operation, with Musk humorously noting the precautions taken to prevent the robot from falling onstage. Videos from the event showed the robot picking up objects and watering plants, symbolizing its growing abilities.

Cybercab: Musk's Vision of Future Transportation

While Optimus stole the spotlight, the highly anticipated Tesla Cybercab was also featured during the event. Musk laid out his bold vision for a fully autonomous vehicle, free of traditional controls like steering wheels and pedals. "It will be cheaper than mass transit," Musk promised, noting that unsupervised, full self-driving cars are expected to launch in Texas and California by next year. These vehicles, including the Tesla Model 3, Model Y, Model S, and Cybertruck, represent Musk's ambitious plans for the future of transportation, with production slated for 2026.

Tesla's continued advancements with Optimus and its ambitious Cybercab project illustrate the company's forward-thinking approach to both robotics and autonomous vehicles, pushing the boundaries of what's possible in technology.