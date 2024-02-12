Elon Musk's Takeover of Twitter: The Inside Story

Elon Musk's acquisition of Twitter wasn't just a business move but personal. According to a forthcoming book by Bloomberg's Kurt Wagner titled "Battle for the Bird," Musk's decision to oust Parag Agrawal, Twitter's former CEO, was fueled by Agrawal's reluctance to block a Twitter account that monitored Musk's activities.

The book, slated for release on February 20, delves into Twitter's corporate history, including Musk's takeover and its cultural ramifications. Excerpts reveal that Musk had requested Agrawal to ban "ElonJet," a Twitter account run by Jack Sweeney that tracked Musk's carbon footprint. Agrawal's refusal reportedly prompted Musk to purchase Twitter stock and ultimately acquire the company, resulting in Agrawal's dismissal.

Reports from early 2022 suggest that Musk had initially offered Sweeney $5,000 to stop his tracking activities, which Sweeney rejected, asking for $50,000 or an internship instead. Despite media attention, Musk blocked Sweeney's personal Twitter account rather than pay him.

The account was eventually banned after an alleged stalker targeted a vehicle carrying Musk's son. Musk publicly announced legal action against Sweeney and affiliated organizations via Twitter. Sweeney has recently made headlines for allegedly stalking musician Taylor Swift by tracking her jet activity, sparking concerns about online harassment and privacy.

The book implies that Musk's interactions with Twitter, including Agrawal's dismissal, played a pivotal role in his decision to pursue platform ownership. Musk acquired Twitter for $44 million in October 2022 after unsuccessful attempts to join its board.

In March 2022, Musk reportedly expressed dissatisfaction with Agrawal's leadership style, suggesting a desire for a more assertive approach. Agrawal's firing highlights the intricate relationship between tech giants and social media platforms, showcasing the influence individuals like Musk wield in shaping online discourse and corporate governance.



