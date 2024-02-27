  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Technology > Tech News

Elon Musk's X Shifts Gears to Become a Job-Search Hub

Elon Musk
x

Elon Musk

Highlights

Elon Musk's X focuses on job search, offering over 1 million job postings from various industries.

Elon Musk's vision for the multifaceted platform X expands beyond social media to encompass diverse functionalities. Previously limited to expressing opinions briefly, X now ventures into the realm of job-search, with Musk's aspirations for the platform coming to fruition. Over 1 million companies have already utilized X to post job listings across various sectors, marking a significant shift in its purpose.

Among its recent developments, X has introduced audio and video calling features to enhance user experience. Initially reserved for premium subscribers, these features are now available to all users, showcasing the platform's commitment to inclusivity and accessibility. Enrique Barragan, an engineer at X, announced this update, signalling a broader accessibility to the app's communication capabilities.

While audio and video calling were initially exclusive to iOS premium subscribers, X extended these features to Android users earlier this year. Elon Musk had previously hinted at a wider rollout, underscoring the company's dedication to refining the feature before its universal adoption.

Furthermore, X introduces a new feature allowing users to customize their call settings. Users can now opt to receive calls exclusively from individuals they follow or from any user on the platform, offering greater control over their communication preferences.

These advancements diversify X's functionality and reflect Musk's strategic vision for the platform's evolution. As X continues to expand its capabilities, it positions itself as more than just a social networking site, catering to diverse user needs and preferences.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X