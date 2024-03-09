Epic Games to open its iOS app store in the European Union

After earlier facing a ban on its developer license from Apple, Epic Games announced its reinstatement, allowing the company to proceed with launching its iOS app store in the European Union. Apple's decision follows an inquiry from the European Commission, prompting the tech giant to commit to restoring Epic Games' developer account.



This move signifies a positive turn for Epic Games, enabling them to bring back Fortnite to iOS devices in Europe. The reversal follows a series of events triggered by criticism from Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney regarding Apple's EU Digital Markets Act changes.





In an update on its website, Epic Games says Apple has "committed to the European Commission that they will reinstate our developer account." The company is now "moving forward as planned to launch the Epic Games Store and bring Fortnite back to iOS in Europe."



"The DMA went through its first major challenge with Apple banning Epic Games Sweden from competing with the App Store, and the DMA just had its first major victory," Sweeney writes in a post on X. "Following a swift inquiry by the European Commission, Apple notified the Commission and Epic that it would relent and restore our access to bring back Fortnite and launch Epic Games Store in Europe under the DMA law."

On Wednesday, the EU's Digital Markets Act (DMA) came into force, ushering in a new era for iOS users by introducing third-party app stores and alternative payment methods. While individuals can still utilize third-party apps outside the EU, prolonged travel may hinder their ability to receive updates.