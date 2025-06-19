Live
Facebook Brings Password-Free Logins to Mobile with Passkeys
Facebook now supports passkey login on mobile, allowing users to securely sign in without passwords using biometrics or device PINs.
In a significant move toward enhancing user security and convenience, Facebook has officially rolled out passkey support for its mobile app on Android and iOS devices. This new feature allows users to log in without traditional passwords, instead using biometric or device-level authentication methods like fingerprints, facial recognition, or PINs.
Announced by Facebook’s parent company Meta in a recent newsroom post, the passkey system replaces the need for memorizing complex passwords. By using cryptographic keys stored locally on a user's device, the feature protects against common cyber threats such as phishing and credential theft.
Currently, passkey support is limited to Facebook's mobile application, with expansion to other Meta platforms like Messenger expected in the coming months. Meta also shared plans to extend this technology to support access to encrypted chats and secure payment autofill through Meta Pay.
Understanding Passkeys: A Safer Login Alternative
Passkeys are part of a modern security framework developed by the FIDO (Fast Identity Online) Alliance. Unlike conventional passwords, passkeys use public-private key cryptography to authenticate users. Each key is unique to a user’s account and device and never leaves the device itself. This makes them highly resistant to hacking methods like brute-force attacks or password reuse exploitation.
Once activated, users can simply unlock their device to access their Facebook account. Importantly, Facebook does not receive or store any biometric data — all authentication takes place on the user’s device.
Where and How to Set Up Passkeys
At launch, the passkey feature is available only on mobile, not on desktop or browser versions of Facebook. To enable passkeys, users can go to the ‘Accounts Centre’ in the Facebook app’s settings. They may also encounter a prompt during login suggesting passkey setup. Each passkey is labeled based on the user's verified email address or phone number and cannot be renamed later.
What’s Next for Facebook Passkey Support
Beyond password-free login, Meta has confirmed that passkeys will play a role in future security features. These include unlocking encrypted backups in Messenger and facilitating seamless, secure transactions via Meta Pay.
Despite this push toward a password-less experience, Meta assures users that traditional login options will still be available for those using devices that do not yet support passkeys.
By embracing this evolving technology, Facebook is taking a major step toward redefining digital identity and account protection. The shift not only simplifies login but also aligns with industry-wide trends toward more secure and user-friendly authentication methods.