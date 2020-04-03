Facebook Launches Messenger Application On Desktop

The COVID-19 disease has made everyone locked at home and even employees have been ordered to work from home itself. This disease is contagious, it is spreading from one person to others in just seconds.

So, Facebook has decided to launch its 'Messenger' application on the desktop as well. This makes all the employees have group video calls and chats in an easy manner.

So, one need to download the 'Messenger' app from Microsoft Store or Mac App Store. Mac OS and Windows thus bring Messenger app to desktop making the functionalities all the work from employees easier.

The COVID-19 crisis is showing off the downfall in the stock market and also affecting the financial states of all the countries which fell under the trap of Coronavirus.

So, we all need to be safe at home making the virus rule out from the country.