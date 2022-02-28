Facebook restricts Russian state-controlled media in Ukraine

Facebook has blocked access to several accounts in Ukraine, some of which are associated with Russian state-backed media outlets. It is also reviewing requests from other governments to restrict access to these accounts in their countries.







"We have been in contact with the Government of Ukraine, and at their request, we have also restricted access to several accounts in Ukraine, including those belonging to some Russian state media organizations," Nick Clegg, the vice president of global affairs at Meta, said ina thread on Twitter. "We are also reviewing other Government requests to restrict Russian state-controlled media."



Clegg also acknowledged suggestions by some Ukrainians to completely ban Facebook and Instagram in Russia, but said doing so would "silence important expression at a crucial time." Russia partially banned Facebook after the platform refused to stop fact-checking and labelling Russian state-backed media outlets. Since then, Meta-owned Facebook has established a special operations centre to respond to situations related to the invasion of Ukraine, detailing the steps it is taking to address user safety, disinformation and state-controlled media. in a blog post.

Clegg and Facebook did not name the accounts that have been restricted in Ukraine, nor did they specify which governments requested restrictions on Russian state-backed media. The Verge reached out to Facebook with a request for comment but did not immediately hear back.

On Saturday, Facebook blocked Russian state media from advertising and making money on the platform. YouTube has also demonetized accounts belonging to Russian state media and has restricted access to these accounts in Ukraine. The European Union has also taken steps to limit the reach of Russian state media: European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced a block on networks like RT and Sputnik in the EU.

With inputs from TheVerge