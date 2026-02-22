Three heading for 'tilak' ceremony die in road accident in Bihar

Celebrations turned sour for two families in Bihar's Nawada when three people lost their lives in a horrific road accident while on their way to attend a 'Tilak' ceremony.

The accident took place near Katghar village under Sitamarhi police station area around 11 p.m. on Saturday, plunging two families into mourning and casting a pall of gloom over the region.

According to the SHO of the Sitamarhi police station, the three victims were residents of Gayaji district.

The incident occurred when they were travelling from Rivala village to Mohgay village in Nawada district to attend a 'Tilak' ceremony.

The trio was proceeding to Mohgay village on a motorcycle.

According to eyewitnesses, as the bike approached Katghar village, the motorcycle rider lost control over the vehicle and crashed into an electric pole.

The eyewitness said that the accident occurred as the motorcycle was being driven at a high speed.

The impact was so severe that the motorcycle was completely damaged, and all three riders died on the spot.

The deceased have been identified as Sonu Kumar, Pratap Kumar, and Indal Manjhi.

Sonu Kumar and Pratap Kumar were uncle and nephew, while Indal Manjhi was accompanying them to the ceremony.

The deaths of the two men from the same family have left their relatives inconsolable.

On receiving information, police rushed to the spot, took possession of the bodies, and sent them to Nawada Sadar Hospital for post-mortem examination.

The family members reached Nawada Sadar hospital on Sunday, where the post-mortem examination of the deceased was being done.

The damaged motorcycle has been seized, and further investigation is underway.

Following the incident, a large number of villagers and relatives gathered at the accident site and later at the hospital. A pall of gloom descended on the families of trio.

The tragedy has sent shockwaves through Rivala village, where the wedding celebrations have now turned into mourning.