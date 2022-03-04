5 Webcams to elevate your video conferencing experiences

The COVID-19 pandemic has driven most of us to work and study from the comfort of our own homes. It implies we'll have to communicate with co-workers and attend meetings or lectures via video conversations, or even record videos. As a result, webcams have evolved into an essential piece of equipment in the past two years for people to feel more connected with each other, be it with friends, family or colleagues. They also allow one to capture good footage comfortably from any location!

If you're looking for a webcam, you've probably seen that there are a lot of options, which can make choosing the finest one a difficult endeavour. We want to make this procedure as simple as possible for you. We've compiled a list of the greatest webcams in India for your convenience. Each of these webcams are best suited for different purposes.



1. Microsoft LifeCam HD-3000

The Microsoft LifeCam Studio is aimed at users with large displays. It features a familiar configuration of 1080p recording and 720p live video calling. It rotates 360 degrees and can be mounted on a tripod with autofocus. The wideband mic delivers crystal clear audio, and Microsoft's TrueColor system will shift the exposure dynamically to keep you well lit, making it a great choice for business conferencing and presentations.

Price: ₹5,999

2. Razer Kiyo



The Razor Kiyo comes with a unique ring-shaped changeable LED light around the camera sensor which illuminates your face and helps you record videos even in dim light. The Razer Kiyo is more than simply a wonderful light source for the user. It also provides videos with a high level of clarity and vibrant colours, which are essential for streaming media on services like YouTube and Twitch.



Price: ₹ 8,398

3. ASUS ROG Eye

The Asus ROG Eye is one of the most loved cameras for gaming streamers in the Indian market. It can capture Full HD movies at 60 frames per second, which is necessary if you want your video



to be smooth and enhances your streaming experience. There are two beamforming microphones that do a great job at offering clear audio even in the noisiest environments and eliminates the need of an additional microphone.

Price: ₹9,490

4. Poly Studio P5

The Poly Studio P5 has fine-tuned Poly optics that make you look so good that you will own the conversation. It comes with automatic low-light compensation and brilliant colours that will make you look your best, without being left in the dark. Furthermore, the directional microphone isolates your speech and eliminates background noise. So, whether you're at a café or your dining room, you'll be easily seen and heard.

Price:₹9,440

5. Logitech Brio

This powerful camera can record videos in 4K resolution at 30 frames per second that'd elevate your streaming experience.



The Logitech Brio has the finest video quality with the addition of an infrared camera. It can recognize your face and unlock your computer for you every time you turn it on to give you extra security.

Price: ₹ 18,195















