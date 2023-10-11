Flipkart Big Billion Days sale: Apple iPhone 11 offered at Rs 36,999

Particularly noteworthy is the significant price reduction on the iPhone 11, now available at a discount on Flipkart. Additionally, interested buyers can benefit from additional savings through bank offers and trade-in deals. Read on for more details on the reduced price of the iPhone 11 on Flipkart.



During the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, the Apple iPhone 11, originally priced at Rs. 43,900, is now available at an attractive discounted price of just Rs. 36,999. This translates to a substantial 15 per cent discount and applies to the 64GB internal storage variant of the device. You can enjoy even greater savings by using eligible cards for your purchase.

On purchasing an iPhone 11 with an ICICI Bank credit card, one can enjoy a 10 per cent discount, up to Rs. 1000, provided the minimum order amount is Rs. 5000. Additionally, customers can also avail a 10 per cent discount on Axis Bank and Citi credit cards, along with a potential of Rs. 1000 discount on orders above Rs. 5000.

Additionally, interested buyers can avail themselves of the exchange offer and receive up to a Rs. 35000 discount. They only need to exchange their old smartphone when purchasing the new iPhone 11. It is important to note that the smartphone model will determine the exchange value and must be in good working condition.

The iPhone 11 was launched in September 2019 and features a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina display. The A13 Bionic chip powers its fast performance. The device is equipped with a 12MP dual camera system for enhanced photography. Apple has officially stated that it will receive the next iOS 17 update, promising new features for iPhone users. Therefore, it is worth considering.