Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Buy iPhone 14 for Rs 50,000; iPhone 14 Plus for Rs 60,000

The Flipkart Big Billion Days sale is all set to begin on October 8 and continue until October 15. The e-commerce giant has already started showcasing its successful deals on the website, but the deals on the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 models have caught everyone's attention. Apple phones will likely get a price cut of over Rs 20,000 during the Flipkart Big Billion Days. And if you apply the cards correctly, the devices can be purchased for Rs 50,000 and Rs 60,000, respectively.



Although Flipkart did not reveal the exact price of the iPhone 14, it did guess the price challenge on the website, hinting that the iPhone 14 will be available for less than Rs 50,000 and the iPhone 14 Plus will be available for purchase for less than 60,000 rupees. Since the deals were revealed on October 1, buyers also got the opportunity to lock the price displayed on the said date by paying Rs 1,999 for the lock price. The discounted price also includes bank offers.

iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus: Specifications

The Apple iPhone 14 is a powerful device that offers a variety of impressive features. It has a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with slim bezels, providing a stunning visual experience. The display can display a wide range of colours and supports HDR content while delivering a bright and vibrant image with its 1200 nits brightness. The device also incorporates Face ID sensors for secure and convenient unlocking.

The iPhone 14 Plus is quite similar to the iPhone 14, but there is one big difference: the size of its screens. The iPhone 14 Plus comes with a larger 6.7-inch liquid retina display. It is the same size as the iPhone 14 Pro Max, but it has a different notch type. The Pro Max has a broader notch, while the iPhone 14 Plus has a Dynamic Island-style notch. If you're looking for an iPhone with a larger screen but want to save money, the iPhone 14 Plus could be the perfect option.

Under the hood, the iPhone 14 Plus is powered by an upgraded version of the A15 Bionic chip, also used across the entire iPhone 13 lineup. This means you can expect fast performance and smooth operation. As for the camera, the iPhone 14 Plus has a 12-megapixel primary camera and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. Apple claims that the iPhone 14's camera performance is better than its previous models, so you can easily capture great photos and videos. iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus come with iOS pre-installed, providing a smooth and easy-to-use experience right out of the box.