Flipkart will host its annual Big Billion Days sale on September 23, revealing some of the best deals ahead of the festival's big sale. Flipkart will offer great discounts on popular phones like Samsung Galaxy S22+, Galaxy S23 5G and more. The sale will also include bank card, exchange and pre-order offers, which will only be revealed during the sale period.

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Great Discounts on Samsung smartphones

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G, presently priced online for Rs 49,999, will be sold at Rs 31,999 during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. This is a 5G smartphone that comes with last year's flagship Snapdragon 888 SoC.

The Samsung Galaxy F23 5G, which debuted in March 2022, will be available at Rs 10,999. It costs17,499, which s Flipkart promises to offer a discount of Rs 6,500. Those who want a more affordable phone can buy Samsung Galaxy F13 as this will be available for Rs 8499.

Samsung's premium Galaxy S22+ will be available for Rs 59,999. The flagship smartphone was announced in India with a starting price of Rs 84,999. The smartphone is now on sale at a discounted price of Rs 77,970. But, you can buy it for less than Rs 60,000 during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale.