Flipkart Big Diwali Sale: Blaupunkt Brings Festive Cheer with Big Discounts and Free OTT Subscriptions

Blaupunkt, a leading brand in the home entertainment space, is set to add extra excitement to this festive season with remarkable discounts during the Flipkart Big Diwali Sale, running from October 21 to October 31, 2024. Flipkart Plus and VIP users will get early access starting on October 20, giving them the chance to grab Blaupunkt’s deals a day before the general public. Customers can enjoy reduced prices on Blaupunkt’s range of smart and QLED TVs along with a complimentary 3-month OTT play subscription to apps such as SonyLIV, ZEE5, and 25 others on select Android TV models.

The Flipkart Big Diwali Sale presents a perfect opportunity to upgrade your home entertainment system with Blaupunkt’s high-quality TVs. Prices start as low as ₹9,999 for the 32-inch LED Smart TV and range up to ₹77,999 for the top tier 75-inch QLED TV. Midsize models such as the 43-inch LED Smart TV, priced at ₹16,999, and the 55-inch QLED TV, available for ₹31,999, offer exceptional value with superior technology.

Shoppers can explore prices starting from just ₹6,499, with a range of payment options, including no-cost EMI, UPI offers, and exchange deals. HDFC Bank, SBI Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, IDFC First Bank, and AU Small Finance Bank customers will benefit from instant discounts on credit and debit card transactions. There’s also an instant 10% discount on SBI cards throughout the sale period.

Blaupunkt’s QLED TV lineup delivers stunning 4K Ultra HD resolution with HDR10+ technology, providing vibrant colours and crisp details. These sleek, bezel-free designs offer an immersive and modern viewing experience. Builtin Google TV allows easy access to streaming platforms and apps, while stereo box speakers with DTS TruSurround ensure top-tier audio quality, offering a complete home theatre experience.

Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO of Super Plastronics Pvt. Ltd., the exclusive brand licensee for Blaupunkt TVs in India, expressed his excitement for the festive sale: “Diwali is a time for celebration, and we’re thrilled to offer customers unbeatable prices on our range of high-quality televisions. Blaupunkt’s long-standing reputation for excellence in sound and picture quality is further enhanced by the additional benefits we’re offering, including free OTT subscriptions and flexible payment options. We are excited to make this festive season extra special for Indian families.”

Take advantage of these limited-time offers and bring home Blaupunkt’s premium smart and QLED TVs at special prices during the Flipkart Big Diwali Sale, running from October 21 to October 31. Experience world-class entertainment at home with Blaupunkt’s combination of advanced technology, stunning design, and affordability.

is an internationally recognised brand, known for its innovative technology and superior performance in the audiovisual industry. With a century-long legacy, Blaupunkt delivers a wide range of smart TVs and QLED models featuring high-quality displays, smart functionality, and German-engineered precision, making them a preferred choice for customers worldwide.