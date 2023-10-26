Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale: Upgrade your TVs with these 4k Smart TVs

Immerse yourself in breathtaking visuals and crystal-clear sound with our top-of-the-line televisions. Whether you're a movie enthusiast or a gaming aficionado, this limited-time offer is your chance to upgrade your home entertainment setup. Don't miss out on this incredible deal to bring the theatre experience to your living room. Shop now and elevate your viewing pleasure!



Blaupunkt Cybersound G2 139 cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Google TV ₹28,499

The sleek 55-inch LED TV from the Cybersound G2 series, offers a captivating Ultra HD (4K) display with a resolution of 3840 x 2160. This Smart TV boasts built-in Wi-Fi, Google TV, and extensive app support, including Netflix, YouTube, Disney+Hotstar, and more. Its powerful audio setup with Dolby Atmos and DTS TruSurround technology delivers 60W RMS sound through 4 box speakers. With 3 HDMI and 2 USB ports, you can easily connect your devices. This TV also features a motion sensor, Google Assistant-enabled remote, and various viewing conveniences. It's a feature-packed and immersive entertainment hub.

Hisense Tornado 139 cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Google TV ₹35,999

The 55-inch LED TV from the Tornado series, featuring a stunning Ultra HD (4K) display with a resolution of 3840 x 2160. This Smart TV offers a seamless viewing experience with dual-band Wi-Fi, Google TV, and pre-installed apps like Netflix, YouTube, and more. The audio quality is exceptional, with JBL-powered front-firing speakers, a powerful subwoofer, and Dolby Atmos technology, delivering a total of 61W RMS output. With 3 HDMI and 2 USB ports, as well as Chromecast and Miracast support, it's a versatile entertainment hub. The TV includes a voice-controlled smart remote and offers various convenience features like direct app access hotkeys and AirPlay HomeKit. It comes with a stylish 2-pole stand and wall mount, making it a complete package for immersive entertainment.

MOTOROLA EnvisionX 140 cm (55 inch) QLED Ultra HD (4K) Smart Google TV ₹30,999

The 55-inch QLED TV from the EnvisionX series, offering a dazzling 4K Ultra HD display with a resolution of 3840 x 2160. This Smart TV, powered by Google TV, features dual-band Wi-Fi, 3 HDMI and 2 USB ports for versatile connectivity, and supports popular streaming apps including Netflix, YouTube, and Prime Video. It delivers immersive audio with Dolby Atmos and Dolby Digital technology through two 20W RMS down-firing speakers, offering sound modes for customization. The TV combines a powerful MediaTek processor with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage, and it's A Plus Grade panel boasts a 60Hz refresh rate and a wide 178-degree viewing angle. Additional features include parental controls, sleep timer, and auto power-off.

iFFALCON by TCL U62 139 cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Google TV ₹25,999

The 55-inch LED TV from the U62 series, featuring a sharp Ultra HD (4K) display with a resolution of 3840 x 2160. It offers Smart TV capabilities, powered by Google TV, with access to popular apps like Netflix, YouTube, Disney+Hotstar, and Prime Video. This TV is equipped with 3 HDMI and 1 USB port for versatile connectivity, and it supports screen mirroring from laptops, mobiles, and PCs. With 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage, it's capable of handling various applications. The 24W RMS audio output, 60Hz refresh rate, and wide 178-degree view angle make for an engaging viewing experience. Other features include Bluetooth, clock, auto power-off, and sleep timer. The TV can be table-mounted or wall-mounted.

TOSHIBA M550LP Series 139 cm (55 inch) QLED Ultra HD (4K) Smart Google TV ₹39,999

The 55-inch QLED TV from the M550LP Series, featuring an impressive Ultra HD (4K) display with a resolution of 3840 x 2160. This Smart TV runs on Google TV and offers dual-band Wi-Fi, ensuring seamless connectivity. It comes with 3 HDMI and 2 USB ports for versatile device connection, and supports casting from laptops, mobiles, and PCs. The TV boasts a 49W RMS output through three twin speakers and supports various audio formats including Dolby Atmos. It includes unique features like Picture and Picture (PAP) and hands-free voice control, making it a comprehensive entertainment package. The TV is wall-mountable, and its dimensions are 1228 mm x 733 mm x 259 mm with a weight of 14.4 kg with the stand.