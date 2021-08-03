Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale: Best Deals on Mi 11 Lite, Moto G60, ROG Phone, Mi 10T series and More

Flipkart has announced its Big Saving Days sale starting August 5. The sale will last a total of five days until August 9. Site-wide sale offers include an instant 10 percent discount on Axis Bank cards and ICICI Bank credit cards. There is up to an 80 percent discount on electronics and accessories, and up to a 75 percent discount on televisions and appliances. There are no-cost EMI options, additional trade-in offers, and comprehensive mobile protection on mobile phones and tablets. There are offers on the Mi 11 Lite, Moto G60, ROG Phone, and the Mi 10T series. These are the few best deals on smartphones during the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale:



- Asus ROG Phone 3 ₹ 46,999 will be available at a starting price of Rs. 39,999, down from its current starting price of Rs. 46,999 - a discount of Rs. 7,000. - Motorola Razr will be priced at Rs with a discount. 54,999, instead of the current Rs. 74,999, which is a price cut of Rs. 20,000. - Mi 10T series will be bundled with a price starting at Rs. 24,499 during the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. - Moto G40 Fusion will be priced at Rs. 13,499 instead of Rs. 14,499, introducing a discount of Rs. 1,000. - Moto G60 will also appear on the list with Rs. 1,000 off and will be priced at Rs. 16,999. - Infinix Hot 10S will be listed with Rs. 500 off and will be priced starting at Rs. 9,499. - Other phones like Moto E7 Power ₹ 8,799, Moto G10 Power, Gionee Max Pro, Gionee Max, and Micromax In 1 will also be listed with deals and discounts.

This includes the bank and exchange offer on the phone. There is a free EMI option starting at Rs. 2,042 per month for the range that has also been introduced.

Flipkart has also announced that "Crazy Deals" will be revealed every 12 a.m. M. (Midnight), 8 a.m. and 4 p. m. During the five-day Great Savings Days period. All mobile deals can be viewed on a dedicated page on Flipkart. Tags: Flipkart, Flipkart Big Saving Days, Mi 11 Lite, Moto G60, ROG Phone, Mi 10T series