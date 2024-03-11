Flipkart Big Upgrade Sale: Blaupunkt Offers Bumper Discounts on all its Smart TVs

Blaupunkt, a leading German electronics brand, announces bumper discounts on the whole range of Blaupunkt smart TVs. The exciting offers are live on Flipkart's Big Upgrade Sale, which offers customers discounts of up to 10% on Smart TVs when using credit card and EMI Transactions. The all-new TVs will start at an attractive price of Rs 6,299/-. The sale period will conclude on March 15th, 24.



The Blaupunkt (24Sigma707) is a sleek andsmart 24-inch LED TV with HD Ready resolution available at Rs. 6,299. TheBlaupunkt (32CSA7101) 32-inch LED TV available at Rs.9999, 43-inch LED TVavailable at Rs.16,999.The Blaupunkt (32CSG7111) 32-inch LED smart TV for Rs.10,299, the 40-inch LED smart TV (40CSG7112) for Rs.14,999, and the 43-inch LED smart TV for Rs.16,999 with the CyberSound G2 series. The Blaupunkt 55-inch LED smartTV for Rs.29,999 from the Cybersound series. Blaupunkt Cybersound Gen2 50 inchUltra HD 4K Smart LED TV (50CSGT7022) for Rs.25,999 and 65 inch Ultra HD 4KSmart LED TV (65CSGT7024) for Rs.42,999.

The Blaupunkt QLED with Google TV offers an exceptional entertainmentexperience, combining easy navigation, personalised recommendations, andtop-notch sound. Its user-friendly interface and voice assistant featurestreamline the smart TV experience. With a QLED 4K display, HDR 10+, and 1.1billion colours, each model delivers stunning visuals. The built-in 60-wattDolby stereo box speaker, DTS TruSurround sound, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, andDolby Digital Plus ensure immersive audio. The sleek designs, including theAllow stand, Bezel-less display, and Air Slim construction, add to itsimpressive appearance. Additional features include Google TV with VoiceAssistant, Dual Band WiFi, and Bluetooth 5.0. The 50-inch and 55-inch screenshave 550 nits brightness, while the 65-inch screens reach 600 nits.

As part of this offer, Blaupunkt’s 43-inch QLED is available at Rs. 21,999/-. Experiencean astonishing 1.1 billion colours on its QLED 4K display, enriched by HDR10+and Dolby Vision support. Its elegant black design harmonizes withDolby-certified audio, featuring Dolby Atmos and Dolby Digital Plus, deliveringimmersive sound. With DTS TruSurround sound, a 50-watt speaker, versatile soundmodes, and extensive connectivity options, this TV offers a personalized andcaptivating viewing experience.

For those seeking a larger-than-lifeexperience, Blaupunkt offers the 55-inchGoogle TV model, available at an enticing price of Rs.33,999/-. Featuring amesmerizing 4K HDR10+ display with 1.1 billion colours, this TV captivates withits bezel-less design and alloy stand. It delivers cinematic sound quality,powered by Dolby Digital Plus and a robust 60W Stereo Box Speaker system withDTS TruSurround technology. Explore over 10,000 apps with in-built Chromecastand Airplay support.

Prices of all the Models:

Model Brand March BAU March Event 24Sigma707 Blaupunkt 6,666 6,299 32CSA7101 Blaupunkt 10,999 8,999 32CSG7111 Blaupunkt 11,499 10,299 40 Sigma 703 BL Blaupunkt 15,499 13,999 40CSG7112 Blaupunkt 16,499 14,999 43CSG7105 Blaupunkt 17,999 16,999 43QD7050 Blaupunkt 23,999 21,999 50CSGT7022 Blaupunkt 27,999 25,999 50QD7010 Blaupunkt 31,999 28,999 55CSGT7023 Blaupunkt 33,999 29,499 55QD7020 Blaupunkt 35,999 33,999 65CSGT7024 Blaupunkt 45,999 39,999 65QD7030 Blaupunkt 52,999 47,999 75QD7040 Blaupunkt 99,999 89,999

The Big Upgrade sale encompasses acomprehensive range of Blaupunkt's 4K Smart TVs, featuring all its models atattractive prices. These TVs are designed to deliver exceptional visualexperiences with the inclusion of HDR technology, ensuring fine details andvibrant colours in every image. Additionally, the TVs provide immersive soundthrough a combination of two speakers, a digital noise filter, and 50-watt and60-watt speaker output that supports surround technologies.