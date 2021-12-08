Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale: iPhone 12 mini price dropped to less than ₹ 30,000

We are near the end of the year and fast-forwarding to 2022. So how can we not expect the end of season sale during this period? Unsurprisingly, the sale of e-commerce giant Flipkart has started. Dubbed the Flipkart Mobile Bonanza, it started on December 7 and will end tonight. In particular, a striking deal is the iPhone 12 mini price cut during the Flipkart sale. When you browse the mobile bonanza sales section on Flipkart, you will find more discounts on a wide range of smartphones from Realme, Motorola, Oppo, Vivo and many more.

How much is the iPhone 12 mini price slashed?

During the Flipkart Mobile Bonanza sale, you will see the Apple iPhone 12 mini price cut bring the amount to ₹ 44,999 against its MRP of ₹ 59,999 for the 64GB variant. Expect! This is not the end of the discount. Plus, you can get up to ₹ 16,050 off the trade-in offer, which will bring the price of your iPhone 12 mini down to below ₹ 30,000. However, the price of the exchange offer will depend on the model of your smartphone and the working conditions.

Below the list of other Flipkart offers for iPhone 12 mini, you will see a bank offer of ₹ 100 off your first Flipkart Pay Later on an order of ₹ 500 or higher. Flipkart Axis Bank credit cardholders can enjoy an additional unlimited 5% cash back. They can also get a 20% discount on their first transaction if they use Amex Network cards from ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, SBI Cards or Mobikwik.

Flipkart Mobile Bonanza offers a discount on the iPhone 12 mini for 64GB, 128GB with the discounted price of ₹ 49,999 and the 256GB variant with ₹ 59,999, all valid for a trade-in offer of up to ₹ 16,050. You can find white, black and blue colours in the offer.