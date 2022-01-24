Flipkart Sale: Best Dell Laptop Deals Under 50000

E-commerce website Flipkart has announced the Grand Gadget Days sale from January 23 to January 26, 2022. We show the best Dell laptop deals under 50000 on Flipkart. In addition to laptops, Flipkart is offering up to 80 percent off electronics and accessories. You can get great deals on mobile cases, smartwatches, TWS, laptops, cameras, among others, during the Grand Gadget Days. Furthermore, based on the information available on Flipkart, you can avail true wireless earphones starting at Rs. 799, Fire-Boltt talk at Rs. 2,999, Aspire 7 Core i5 only at Rs. 49,990.



The other deals include cameras, starting at Rs. 3999, monitors from Rs. 7,499, among others. You can also get up to 30 percent off Dell laptops during the sale. People planning to buy a laptop can visit Flipkart to check the latest deals. Here Are Top 5 Dell Laptop Deals Under 50,000 That You Can Avail On E-commerce Website.

1. DELL Inspiron Ryzen 3 Dual Core 3250U – The laptop is available at a discounted price of Rs. 39,890. It comes with a Windows 10 operating system and a 15.6-inch Full HD WVA AC Narrow Border screen. You can also buy the laptop with the trade-in offer and get up to Rs. 18,100 discount.

2. DELL Vostro Core i3 11th Gen: The laptop is available at a 4 percent discount and is priced at Rs. 39,990. Along with this, you can also avail up to Rs. 18,100 discount on the laptop when you buy it in exchange. The laptop has a 14-inch Full HD anti-glare display compatible with Windows 10.

3. DELL Inspiron Core i3 11th Gen: The laptop is available at a 21 percent discount and is priced at Rs. 44,990. The laptop is compatible with the Windows 11 operating system and has a screen size of 15.6 inches.

4. DELL Inspiron Ryzen 5 Quad Core 3450U – The laptop is available on Flipkart at a 9 percent discount and is priced at Rs. 44,990. The laptop is compatible with Windows 10, has an 8GB/256GB SSD and a 15.6-inch screen size. You can also avail up to Rs. 18,100 discount buying the laptop in exchange.

5. DELL Inspiron Core i3 10th Gen: The laptop can be purchased at an 11 percent discount and is priced at Rs. 42,400. The laptop is compatible with Windows 10 and has a screen size of 15.6 inches.