Flipkart Valentine's Day offers on iPhone 13, Pixel 7 and more

Flipkart offers discounts on Valentine's Day sales on its platform and various 5G phones. Smartphones like Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, Nothing Phone (1), iPhone 13, Realme GT Neo 3T, and more are offered at discounts on this e-commerce platform. If you've been looking for 5G phone deals, check out the below-mentioned devices in different price ranges.



You can buy Nothing Phone (1) for Rs 26,999 with no terms and conditions. This is the lowest price yet for this 5G smartphone. The phone was announced in India for Rs 32,999, and the features make it a good package too.



Realme 10 Pro+ 5G phone was recently launched in India, and you can get it at a discounted price of Rs 24,999. This is a full 5G phone. The Realme GT Neo 3T is also available for sale and retails for Rs 24,999. The smartphone brings a fast Snapdragon 870 chipset.



Those who were waiting for a great camera experience can opt for Pixel 7 phone. It is offered at Rs 56,999 during Flipkart's Valentine's Day sale. But, one can buy Pixel 7 at a price of Rs 49,999 using selective bank cards.

Samsung lovers can go for the Galaxy S21 FE smartphone, which is sold for Rs 34,999 via Flipkart. The device is IP68 rated, unlike other mid-range phones in the segment. It delivers fast enough performance for average smartphone users.

iPhone 13 is on sale, and people can buy it for less than Rs 60,000 in India. Flipkart keeps offering discounts on this device because iPhone 13 is one of the most popular iPhones from Apple because it has similar features to the recently released iPhone 14. Both 5G phones have the same chipset, camera setup, and other specs. The iPhone 13 comes for a price of Rs 61,999, with a discount offer of Rs 2,000 on selected bank cards. So, one can buy this iPhone at an effective price of Rs 59,999.