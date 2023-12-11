Flipkart Year End Sale 2023: 5 Best TVs to buy under Rs 40,000

The Flipkart Big Year-End Sale 2023 is ongoing which implies you can set aside every work and begin organizing your shopping list for the year. The biggest offer of the year, declared by Flipkart, will offer the greatest discounts and exciting deals on different brands of TVs. Here is all that you want to be aware of Flipkart's Big Year End Sale 2023.

Hisense E7K 139 cm (55 inch) QLED Ultra HD (4K) Smart VIDAA TV With Dolby Vision and Atmos Rs 40,999

Hisense E7K 139 cm (55 inch) QLED Ultra HD (4K) Smart VIDAA TV With Dolby Vision and Atmos

The Hisense E7K is a 55-inch QLED Ultra HD Smart TV offering stunning visuals and advanced features. With a sleek black design, it includes 3 HDMI and 2 USB ports for versatile connectivity. The 4K display, powered by a VA panel with a 60Hz refresh rate, delivers vibrant images with a brightness of 330 nits and a contrast ratio of 3800:1. Its audio prowess is enhanced by Dolby Atmos and Dolby Audio technology, producing 24W RMS through full-range speakers. The VIDAA operating system supports popular apps, and smart features like Alexa Built-In and Bluetooth Voice Remote add convenience to your entertainment experience.



Blaupunkt CyberSound G2 139 cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Google TV Rs 29,999

Blaupunkt CyberSound G2 139 cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Google TV

The Blaupunkt CyberSound G2 55-inch Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Google TV offers a superior entertainment experience with its cutting-edge features. Boasting a sleek design, it includes 3 HDMI and 2 USB ports, ensuring versatile connectivity. The Dolby Vision and 500 nits brightness contribute to vibrant visuals, complemented by a 60W RMS sound output with Dolby Atmos and DTS TruSurround. Powered by a quad-core processor with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage, it runs on the Google TV operating system, supporting popular apps like Netflix and Prime Video. Additional features include a motion sensor, screen mirroring, and a stylish smart remote with Google Assistant.



MOTOROLA EnvisionX 140 cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Google TV Rs 29,999

MOTOROLA EnvisionX 140 cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Google TV

The MOTOROLA EnvisionX 55-inch Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Google TV offers a captivating viewing experience with its sleek design and advanced features. Boasting three HDMI and two USB ports, this smart TV ensures versatile connectivity. Powered by a MediaTek 9602 processor, 2GB RAM, and 16GB storage, it delivers seamless performance. The Dual Band Wi-Fi and Google TV OS support popular apps like Netflix and YouTube. Its A Plus Grade Direct LED panel, Dolby Digital technology, and 20W RMS sound output enhance audio-visual quality. With screen mirroring, Bluetooth, and a smart remote featuring user-programmable hotkeys, this TV combines style and functionality effortlessly.



SAMSUNG Crystal Vision 4K iSmart 138 cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Tizen TV Rs 37,999

SAMSUNG Crystal Vision 4K iSmart 138 cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Tizen TV

The SAMSUNG Crystal Vision 4K iSmart 55-inch LED Smart Tizen TV delivers an immersive Ultra HD (4K) viewing experience. In Titan Grey, it features Crystal Processor 4K, ensuring sharp visuals at a 3840 x 2160 resolution. With 3 HDMI and 1 USB port, it provides versatile connectivity. The Tizen operating system supports popular apps like Netflix, YouTube, and Disney+Hotstar. Equipped with a 50Hz refresh rate, the TV includes Smart Hub, Q - Q-Symphony, Voice Assistant, Video Calling with Slim Fit Camera, and One Billion Color technology, enhancing both convenience and visual appeal. The package includes a wall mount for added flexibility.



Acer Advanced I Series 139 cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Google TV Rs 33,999

Acer Advanced I Series 139 cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Google TV

The Acer Advanced I Series 55-inch Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Google TV redefines entertainment with its comprehensive features. With 3 HDMI and 2 USB ports, it offers versatile connectivity, while the Intelligent Frame Stabilization Engine ensures sharp visuals. Equipped with High Fidelity Speakers delivering 36W RMS, it promises an immersive audio experience. Powered by a Mali G31 MP2 processor, the TV runs on the Google TV operating system, supporting popular apps like Netflix, YouTube, and Prime Video. Featuring screen mirroring, Bluetooth, and Google Play Store access, it provides a seamless and customizable entertainment solution. The sleek design, touch remote, and various convenience features add to its appeal.