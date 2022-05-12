Four agritech startups which are helping farmers to grow their business

The Indian Agritech sector is on a growing spree and is expected to be worth $24 billion by 2025. As per a NASSCOM research of 2019, India was the home to over 450 agritech businesses then which were expanding at a pace of 25% year on year and constantly growing since then. These firms are increasingly using data-driven solutions to empower 150 million farmers of the country; thereby enhancing their business.

Agritech firms aim to provide information to the agricultural community, enhance farming methods, and assist farmers in becoming more efficient in order to better their livelihood and overcome the mundane challenges.

Below is a list of four Agritech startups that are helping the farmers through their innovative offerings.

Samhitha Crop Care clinics

Samhitha Crop Care Clinics is a pioneer precision farming advisory, aiming to empower farmers to adopt sustainable practices to improve crop production and farmer's profitability. By harnessing a hybrid framework of data, digital, and crop expertise, Samhitha ensures the intensification of crop production and productivity. The team of Crop Doctors provide precision advisory at the individual tree level by connecting data points captured from digital-tagged trees, aerial scans using drones, wireless sensors, and regular field monitoring.

The AgriTech start-up has a one-of-a-kind Digital Tree Health Audit System (DTHAS) that deploys home-made telemetry devices on the fields to capture soil moisture, temperature and pH, weather and wind speed and direction. The information captured from below the ground, on the ground, and above the ground gets centrally processed, where expert agronomists analyze the trends and holistic data to provide recommendations to the farmers.

Dehaat

DeHaat is one of the fastest-growing Agri Tech start-ups and one of the few companies in India that provides end-to-end solutions and services to the farming community. It is developing AI-enabled technology to change the farm sector's supply chain and production efficiency. It already has 650,000 farmers in our service network in Bihar, UP, Odisha, and West Bengal, and our goal is to reach 5 million farmers by 2024.

Fasal

Fasal, founded by Shailendra Tiwari and Ananda Verma, aids farmers with its AI-powered platform, which collects data on growing conditions in real time from on-farm sensors and sends farm-specific, crop-specific warnings to farmers via mobile in their local languages. Fasal is a company that thrives on new ideas. They're also working to make precision agriculture more accessible.

Agribusiness

BharatAgri is a farming technology platform where they work with farmers directly. BharatAgri follows the mission of bridging the gap between technology and agriculture in India with a vision to reach out to maximum Indian farmers. At BharatAgri, They understand each farmer's requirements, they believe every farmer deserves a chance - the chance for a successful future with technology.