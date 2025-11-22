From Box to Smart Screens: How the Future of TV Lies in AI-Smart Wi-Fi

Television has undergone one of the most remarkable digital transformations of our time. Once a simple broadcast box with fixed programming, it has evolved into a responsive, intelligent screen that adapts to how people watch, learn, and engage. Today’s viewers expect instant recommendations, global content access, and seamless navigation all of which signal a shift toward a more immersive, connected home ecosystem. India’s rapidly growing smart TV segment, projected to jump from USD 9.5 billion in 2024 to nearly USD 37 billion by 2033, reflects this surge in adoption. But as televisions grow smarter, a foundational truth becomes increasingly clear: the future of TV will be shaped not just by the screen, but by the intelligence of the network that powers it. Dr Sarath Kumar, Chief Technology Officer at ACT Fibernet, spoke to The Hans India and shared that the transformation of television has placed unprecedented demands on home connectivity. High-resolution streaming, real-time recommendations, interactive apps, and multiple devices operating simultaneously mean traditional home routers are no longer sufficient. “A smart TV’s performance is ultimately limited by the network behind it. To unlock its full capabilities, the home needs connectivity that is just as smart,” he explains.

This is where AI-powered Smart WiFi becomes the critical enabler. Unlike conventional routers, Smart WiFi learns from household behaviour, understands peak usage times, and intelligently routes bandwidth to ensure that streaming, gaming, and multi-device engagement happen smoothly. The result is a viewing experience that remains consistent-even when the home network is under heavy load.

Dr Kumar adds that connectivity challenges often arise not because of bandwidth shortages, but because of uneven coverage within larger homes. Mesh systems, powered by multiple interconnected nodes, solve this decisively. By eliminating dead zones and providing uniform coverage across rooms and floors, mesh-enabled homes ensure that every smart TV performs at its best, irrespective of where it is placed. When combined with AI capabilities, these systems automatically reduce congestion, self-optimize performance, and deliver stable connectivity tailored to the family’s viewing habits.

At the same time, the living room itself has evolved into a digital command centre. Today, a television supports not just entertainment but interactive learning, virtual workouts, smart home controls, and console-level gaming. Each of these experiences relies on near-instant response times, high bandwidth, and uninterrupted streaming - all of which stem from intelligent WiFi. As households embrace more connected devices, the importance of a strong, adaptive network becomes undeniable.

Television has moved far beyond its broadcast origins into an era of hyper-personalised, connected viewing. But this leap forward depends on more than display quality or content availability. It demands a network that can match the intelligence, speed, and adaptability of modern screens. AI-powered Smart WiFi and mesh systems provide exactly that backbone- ensuring that smart TVs deliver seamless, high-performance experiences across every corner of the home.

As Dr Sarath Kumar emphasises, “The next phase of television’s evolution will be defined by connectivity. When the screen and the network work in harmony, the home entertainment experience becomes limitless.”