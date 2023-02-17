Get your tresses ready for any day with Dyson India's first styling lookbook

 Start with towel-dried hair, attach the Coanda smoothing dryer, and select the drying mode.

 Pre-dry your hair to 80% dry.

 Attach the soft smoothing brush, known to create a smooth blow-dry finish.

 Choose the high speed and high heat and smooth from roots to ends in sections until dry.

 Attach the Coanda smoothing dryer that smooths and hides flyaways.

 Select the smoothing mode and choose the high speed and low heat.

 Start at the front left of the parting, glide from roots to ends, and repeat around the head.

 Add hair accessories such as stick-on pearls on a few front pieces of your hair to amp up your look.