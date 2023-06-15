Gmail's Help Me Write feature comes to iPhone and Android; How it works

If you don't know how to respond ideally to an email, Google's new feature for Gmail will come to the rescue. During the annual Google I/O 2023 event, Google announced an exciting new feature called 'Help Me Type'. This feature uses artificial intelligence (AI) and aims to improve typing. The tool is designed to help users of Gmail and Google Docs, and it was revealed that it would initially be available to testers enrolled in the Google Workspace Labs program on iOS and Android.



According to a report from 9to5Google, the AI-powered Help Me Write feature has started rolling out to testers in the Workspace Labs program in Gmail for Android and iOS. This feature was previously only available to desktop users during Workspace Labs testing. The Help Me Type feature in Gmail helps users compose emails by generating a draft based on the prompts provided.

To use the new AI-enabled Help Me Write feature in Gmail; Google has provided instructions on its support page. Users can tap the compose button in Gmail on their iOS or Android device and then select the Help Me Type feature at the bottom right of the screen. They can enter a notice like "A thank you letter for my job interview" or "A job application." The AI will generate a draft that users can edit or modify before submitting.

An exciting aspect of this feature is that users can provide feedback on the generated text or create a new version of the text by tapping on the "Recreate" option. While the Help Me Write feature will also be featured in Google Docs, Google has yet to reveal the specific timeline for its implementation.

In addition to the Help Me Write feature, Google announced AI-powered enhancements to Google Photos at Google I/O 2023. One of these features is the Magic Editor tool, which will be introduced in the coming months. Magic Editor aims to add missing details in images where objects are partially visible and allows users to adjust the position of subjects in an image even after it has been captured. Google plans to release Magic Editor for Google Photos later in 2023.