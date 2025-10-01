Live
Google Brings Gemini to Smart Homes With New Nest Devices
Google launches Gemini Google Home features with new Gemini Nest cameras and a Google smart speaker Gemini, bringing smarter AI in Nest devices.
Google is replacing Google Assistant with its new Google Gemini smart home AI. You still say “Hey Google,” but now Gemini answers. It can understand natural conversations and follow complex requests. For example, you can say, “Turn off the lights, close the shades, and play music at 9 pm,” and Gemini will do it automatically.
The Google Home app has also been redesigned. It now has three main sections: Home (for devices), Activity (history of what happened), and Automation (to manage routines). New Gemini Google Home features like “Ask Home” let you check what happened while you were away, or get a daily “Home Brief” update.
Google also launched new Gemini Nest cameras: Nest Cam Indoor 2K ($100), Nest Cam Outdoor 2K ($150), and Nest Doorbell 2K ($180). They have clearer 2K resolution and, with AI in Nest devices, can send more detailed alerts. Instead of just saying “Person detected,” Gemini might tell you “FedEx dropped off a package.” Walmart will also sell cheaper Onn cameras that connect to the Google Home app.
For sound, Google announced a new Google smart speaker Gemini ($100), launching in spring 2026. It has 360-degree audio, a fresh design, colorful options, and can pair with other Nest speakers for stereo or surround sound. It also has a light strip to show when Gemini is listening and a mute button for privacy.
Some of the smarter functions require a subscription. Google Home Premium starts at $10 per month and includes Gemini Live (for full conversations), better automations, and longer video history for cameras.
With these updates, Google wants Gemini to be more than a voice assistant. It’s designed to be a true AI helper for the home, making life easier and more connected.