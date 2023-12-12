Google Doodle: Interactive Doodle Marks Google's 25th Anniversary

Unveiled on Tuesday, the doodle transformed into a digital playground, offering users an opportunity to explore the "most searched playground." This virtual landscape showcased the top 25 most searched people, places, and moments over the past 25 years, providing a captivating journey through cultural icons and significant events.

The game featured a vast digital park filled with clues, each representing a distinct category of top searches. Users were tasked with identifying these clues, represented by charming doodles within the expansive virtual environment.





Notable highlights from the game included Cristiano Ronaldo as the most searched athlete, reflecting his global impact in the realms of sports and beyond. Virat Kohli emerged as the most searched cricketer, emphasizing his widespread popularity and influence in the cricket world. In the music category, Taylor Swift stood out as the most searched singer-songwriter, reaffirming her status as a pop culture phenomenon.



The game also spotlighted Barbie as the most searched toy, BTS as the leading boy band, and Albert Einstein as the most searched scientist, showcasing their dominance in their respective fields within the digital search landscape.

Complementing the interactive experience, Google released a video montage titled "25 Years in Search: The Most Searched." This visual narrative, constructed from Google's extensive search data, began with the historic Moon landing by Neil Armstrong and continued with tributes to influential figures such as Tina Turner, Bono, and Shah Rukh Khan.

If the last 25 years have taught us anything, the next 25 will change everything. Here’s to the most searched moments of all time. #YearInSearch pic.twitter.com/MdrXC4ILtr — Google (@Google) December 11, 2023

The video has garnered over a million views, providing viewers with a nostalgic and informative retrospective of the past 25 years through the lens of Google's search data.