Google Doodle pays tribute to Indian Mathematician and Physicist Satyendra Nath Bose

Today you get to see a Google Doodle of an Indian scientist. That is an Indian mathematician and physicist Satyendra Nath Bose. Google paid tribute to him through its illustrated artwork on Saturday, June 4. However, the day is not his birthday or the anniversary of his death. The tech giant chose the date to commemorate the occasion Bose sent his quantum formulation to Albert Einstein. Einstein, recognizing the importance of his work, called it a significant discovery in quantum physics. That formulation later became the basis for what we know today as the Bose-Einstein Condensate. Read on to learn more about Bose and the illustrious work that made him so important in the world of science.

Today's Google Doodle portrays a cartoon of Bose along with a clipboard where he can be seen writing intently. The background of the illustration features a blackboard with formulas and equations written on it. The centre of the image is occupied by the symbol of an atom, which is also the gateway to quantum physics. Google has also published a blog post where it has dedicated a small description of the achievements of Satyendra Nath Bose.

In the post, Google shared: "Today's Doodle celebrates Indian physicist and mathematician Satyendra Nath Bose and his contribution to the Bose-Einstein Condensate. On this day in 1924, he sent his quantum formulations to Albert Einstein who immediately recognized it as a significant discovery in quantum mechanics".

All about Satyendra Nath Bose

Satyendra Nath Bose, born on January 1, 1894, in Kolkata, was an academic specializing in theoretical physics. His first source of inspiration was his father, an engineer from the East Indian Railway Company, and teachers such as Jagadish Chandra Bose, Prafulla Chandra Ray and Naman Sharma. He spent the first part of his career as a professor of physics at the Rajabazar Science College of the University of Calcutta.

It was during his time as his teacher that he began to find fault with the way particles are measured and began to find a solution for himself. After years of building a hypothesis, he documented his findings in a study titled "Planck's Law and the Light Quantum Hypothesis." He submitted his work to The Philosophical Magazine, a renowned journal, but his research was rejected. Not giving up, Bose made the bold decision to send his paper directly to Einstein. Immediately realizing the potential of the documents, Einstein began applying Bose's formula to his own work. Later, he modified the investigation. Eventually, the two geniuses worked together on two papers and came up with the Bose-Einstein Condensate, a state of matter in which separate atoms or subatomic particles, cooled to near absolute zero, begin to behave like a wave rather than a particle.