Google Gemini Now Creates 8-Second AI Videos with Sound and Dialogue — Here’s How It Works

Google has introduced a fascinating new feature in its Gemini app, enabling users to turn text prompts and images into short, animated video clips with sound and dialogue. The feature, currently available to paid subscribers, marks another major step forward in making generative AI tools accessible and practical for everyday creativity.

On Saturday, the official Made by Google X account posted a brief demonstration video on social media, revealing how the new Gemini video generation feature works. The caption read, “Create an invitation right from your imagination. With video generation in the @GeminiApp you can turn simple descriptions into high-quality, 8-second videos with sound effects and dialogue. You can even work off your own images.”

The post showcased how Gemini can transform even the simplest ideas into polished video invitations or messages. In the demo, an image of two houseplants was uploaded, along with the text prompt: “Two animated house plants inside this home invite us to a housewarming party at Emily’s this Sunday at noon.”

Within moments, Gemini generated an engaging 8-second animated video where the plants came to life — moving naturally, talking to each other, and accompanied by ambient background music. The clip concluded with a creative message: “Create one-of-a-kind invitations with video generation in Gemini.”

This demonstration highlights Google’s ongoing efforts to make AI creativity tools both fun and functional. By combining sound, dialogue, and movement, Gemini turns simple ideas into visually appealing content that anyone can share — no video editing experience required. The feature opens new possibilities for users to design personalized digital invitations, greetings, and short social clips directly from their imagination.

At the moment, the video generation tool is exclusive to Gemini’s paid tiers — the Google AI Pro and Google AI Ultra plans. Free-tier users currently don’t have access to the full feature set, though Google occasionally offers limited-time promotions that allow free generations. According to Google’s support documentation, users must hold a valid Pro or Ultra subscription to create videos, and there are no permanent free trials available as of now.

However, there’s good news for Jio subscribers in India. Reliance Jio has announced a special offer bundling an 18-month Google AI Pro subscription — worth over ₹3,500 — with select 5G Unlimited plans priced at ₹349 or above. This offer applies to both prepaid and postpaid users. To continue enjoying the free AI Pro access, customers must remain on an eligible plan for the full 18-month period.

As Google continues to integrate Gemini across its ecosystem, the new video-generation feature could redefine how users express creativity online. By blending AI-driven animation, sound, and storytelling, Gemini promises to make digital content creation as simple as typing a sentence — truly putting professional-quality video production within everyone’s reach.



