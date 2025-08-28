Google Introduces Pixel Care+ with Free Repairs and Upgrades After Pixel 10 Launch

Just days after unveiling the Pixel 10 series, Google has announced a brand-new device protection program for its US customers—Pixel Care+. The service replaces the company’s existing Preferred Care plan and aims to deliver broader coverage, easier repairs, and fewer out-of-pocket costs for Pixel phone owners.

“Today we’re launching Pixel Care+, our new flagship device protection program for Made by Google products. Pixel Care+ will provide a higher level of coverage, service and peace of mind for Google hardware owners,” the company shared in its official blog post.

The move underscores Google’s effort to make smartphone ownership less stressful. From cracked screens to worn-out batteries, Pixel Care+ covers a range of common issues. In fact, some repairs will now be completely free. For example, replacing a broken front screen, fixing damaged back glass, or swapping out a battery that drops below 80 percent health will all be done at no additional cost to customers.

Beyond free fixes, Pixel Care+ provides an extended warranty, unlimited accidental damage claims, and the use of genuine Google parts for every repair. Subscribers also get priority access to Google’s Pixel support team, ensuring quicker resolutions. To make the process more seamless, claims can now be initiated directly through the Google Store or the My Pixel app. Customers can schedule a repair appointment at a convenient location and time, reducing downtime for their devices.

Google is also offering optional loss and theft protection, though this add-on comes at an extra cost. Subscriptions are available either monthly or for a two-year duration. However, there is a timeline—buyers must enroll in the plan within 60 days of purchasing a Pixel device. For those buying directly from the Google Store, Pixel Care+ can be added during checkout. Customers who purchase Pixels from other retailers can still enroll later via the Google Store or My Pixel app.

“We’ve improved the claims process so it’s easy and intuitive to get phones fixed or replaced. Open your claim directly from the Google Store and select a location and time for your repair. You can also add Pixel Care+ and file a claim directly in the new My Pixel App,” Google added.

While Pixel Care+ costs more than the outgoing Preferred Care plan, Google is confident that the extra perks—especially the elimination of deductibles for cracked screens and battery replacements—will justify the higher price tag.

Current subscribers of Preferred Care and Fi Device Protection will be automatically upgraded to Pixel Care+ in the coming months. For now, however, the service is limited to the United States. Google has not yet revealed if it plans to expand Pixel Care+ to other regions, including India.

With the Pixel 10 series now on shelves, Pixel Care+ arrives as a timely offering, giving Pixel owners not just powerful new hardware but also peace of mind when it comes to long-term protection.