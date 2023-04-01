Google is adding an essential search feature to Drive

Google is gradually updating all of its apps and services with its latest Material You design language. In the process, the search engine giant also makes a few UI changes here and there to add more features. After that, the company has now started adding a new search feature for Drive. 9to5 Google has reported that Google Drive will now display a persistent bar with search filters.

According to the report, the new search filters will allow users to refine their search by file type, owner, and last modified. The File Type filter allows users to choose options such as Documents, Sheets, Presentations, Forms, Photos & Images, PDFs, Videos, Shortcuts, Folders, Sites, Audio, Drawings, and Files (.zip). The Last Modified filter will allow users to filter files and data based on the date it was last modified. Previously, the feature was only available for Google Drive search. Now, it works for all of Google Drive.

How will these new filters work?

According to Google, the new filter options will allow users to easily narrow down files from all files stored in Drive faster. Considering that Google has recently added a redesigned Material You to Drive and added quick and easy shortcuts to share, download, save and bookmark files as soon as users hover over the file with their mouse.

Furthermore, Google has also added a multi-selection toolbar to select multiple files together and complete one action at once.

Release details

According to Google's blog post, the new search filters will roll out starting today. It is a gradual release and will be accessible to all users in the coming weeks. Filters will be available to all Google Workspace, G Suite Basic, and Business customers, along with personal Google account users.