Google may bring battery health feature with Android 14
Google will reportedly bring the battery health feature with its upcoming operating system (OS) Android 14, for smartphones and tablets.
San Francisco: Google will reportedly bring the battery health feature with its upcoming operating system (OS) Android 14, for smartphones and tablets.
According to Esper's Mishaal Rahman, Google added some new BatteryManager APIs to Android 14 beta, reports GSMArena.
Two of them are public APIs which provide information about cycle count and charging status, while others are system APIs that report the device's manufacturing date, date of first use, charging policy and state of health.
Rahman also mentioned that these system APIs can be called by any application with the BATTERY_STATS permission, but they are only accessible on Pixel smartphones running Android 14 Beta 2 or later, the report said.
In February this year, it was reported that the company was working on new settings for its upcoming system software update 'Android 14', which will allow users to set all regional preferences, removing the need to hop into every application's settings menu.
Meanwhile, another report said that Android 14 will start blocking the installation of applications that target outdated versions of Android to help reduce the potential for malware.