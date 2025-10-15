Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold Bursts Into Flames During Durability Test, Dubbed Weakest Foldable Yet

Google’s latest flagship foldable, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, is making headlines for all the wrong reasons after it reportedly caught fire during a durability test. Popular tech YouTuber JerryRigEverything, known for pushing gadgets to their physical limits, witnessed the device erupt in smoke mid-test—an incident that even triggered his studio’s fire alarm.

When Google unveiled the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, the company emphasised its enhanced durability, even boasting that it was the first foldable to carry an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. However, this claim came under scrutiny after the dramatic test conducted by the YouTuber.

During the video, JerryRigEverything attempted his signature bend test on the Pixel 10 Pro Fold. As he applied pressure, the phone snapped at one of its antenna lines, leading to a short circuit. This, according to the creator, sparked a thermal reaction within the device’s battery, causing an uncontrolled discharge of energy. The result was a burst of smoke and flames — an alarming moment that made him declare the Pixel 10 Pro Fold the “weakest folding phone” he has ever tested.

“This was the first time a phone had exploded in such a manner during one of my tests in a decade,” he said, visibly shocked during the video.

The YouTuber attributed the failure to a design flaw in the antenna lines, which, he noted, were positioned similarly in the Pixel 9 Pro Fold and even the original Pixel Fold. While earlier versions didn’t combust, they had shown structural weaknesses at the same points. Despite this, he claimed, Google hasn’t altered the design in the Pixel 10 Pro Fold.

Taking a jab at Google’s claims, the creator remarked, “Having the audacity to call the Pixel 10 Fold extremely durable is an insult to tech enthusiasts everywhere.”

As the video went viral, Google has not yet issued an official comment on the incident. However, experts caution that such tests, though revealing, may not always represent real-world durability or safety.

Teardown specialists at iFixit offered a more nuanced perspective. Elizabeth Chamberlain, iFixit’s Director of Sustainability, told The Verge, “We usually recommend discharging a battery below 25 percent. Zack probably didn’t discharge the battery before opening up the phone (most new phones have 60 percent+ charge out of the box).”

She emphasised that battery charge levels during stress tests can significantly affect the results, especially when devices are bent or punctured.

While the fiery outcome of the test has ignited online debates about Google’s foldable design choices, many experts agree that a single stress test doesn’t necessarily indicate poor product durability. Still, the incident underscores the delicate balance between innovation and safety in foldable smartphone engineering — and may push Google to rethink its structural design for future models.