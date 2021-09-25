Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro may bring the most advanced camera in a pixel: Report

The smartphone camera is an important feature for many smartphone users. Google addressed that importance and gave us the champion in smartphone photography: the Google Pixel. The Google Pixel series, at least since Pixel 2, has given us one of the best smartphone cameras. This year, the company is said to keep up with the trend with the Google Pixel 6 series. According to an exclusive report from XDA Developers, Google is improving the camera hardware on the Pixel 6 series in ways never seen before. The report cites an internal version of the Google Camera app provided by a source to shed light on possible camera features on upcoming Pixel smartphones.



According to the report, the Pixel 6 Pro's triple rear camera will come with a 50-megapixel Samsung GN1 shooter, a 12-megapixel Sony IMX386 ultra-wide-angle shooter, and a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 4X telephoto zoom shooter. The Pixel 6, on the other hand, will come with the same ultra-wide main shooter, but without the 4X zoom telephoto shooter. Upfront, the Pixel 6 Pro will have a 12-megapixel Sony IMX663 shooter, and the Pixel 6 will have an 8-megapixel shooter.

The report cites a line in the Google Camera app code to hint that the Pixel 6 Pro's front camera may have an ultra-wide-angle lens. The XDA developers quote their source as saying that the Pixel 6 Pro's selfie camera offers two preset zoom levels: 0.7x and 1.0x.

In terms of video, the report says that the Pixel 6 Pro will support 4K video recording at 60FPS from the main camera. However, you are limited to 4K 30FPS recording via the front, telephoto, and ultra-wide cameras. The maximum zoom level in 4K recording with a frame rate of 60FPS is set to 7x, according to the report. It also says there is up to 20x zoom when recording 4K at 30FPS or 1080p 30FPS. 20X zoom, the report says, is also the maximum zoom for photos on Pixel 6 devices. Also, both the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will support audio zoom.

There is also a "Scene Lock" feature that the XDA developer report talks about. According to the report, this feature could be similar to the AF / AE lock present in the Google Camera app. The XDA report also hints at a feature called "Magic Eraser" on Pixel 6 smartphones. There aren't many details on the feature, but it is speculated to be a post-production feature. It can be similar to the object removal feature in Google Photos and can help users remove objects from pictures they have taken with their phones.

The report also talks about several other less quirky features like Motion Blur, timer light (LED torch flashes to indicate self-timer seconds), a baby mode, Frequent Faces V2, and a portrait spotlight feature, among other tips. on the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro Cameras. The report sheds light on how Google plans to further enhance the camera capabilities of the Pixel series, continuing Pixel's reputation for having one of the best smartphone cameras.