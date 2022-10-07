Google Pixel 7 launched at Rs 59,999; Flipkart offers it at Rs 49,999

Google unveiled two new flagship Pixel phones in India and the global market last night, the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. Both the Pixel 7 series phones are available for pre-order on Flipkart, while customers can purchase the phones from October 13. Google and Flipkart have teamed up with HDFC Bank to offer an instant discount of up to Rs 10,000 on the card and EMI.



As the Flipkart trailer reveals, after the HDFC Bank offer, the Pixel 7 will be available at Rs 49,999 while the price of the Pixel 7 Pro drops to Rs 74,999. Both Pixel phones are available in a single model. The Pixel 7 comes with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, while the Pixel 7 Pro comes with 12GB RAM + 256GB storage. The smartphones run on Google's latest Android 13 software out of the box.

The good thing is that there is not much difference in the price of the Pixel 7 in India and the United States. In the US, the Pixel 7 costs $599 (which translates to around Rs 50,000). After applying for the bank offer, the phone's price in India drops to Rs 50,000. It should be noted that the HDFC Bank offer is available for a limited time only, so if you've been waiting to upgrade your old Pixel to a new one, now is undoubtedly the best time.

Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro: Specifications

The Pixel 7 has a 6.3-inch FHD+ display with a 90Hz screen refresh rate. The Pixel 7 Pro offers a larger 6.7-inch LTPO display with QHD+ resolution and a 120Hz screen refresh rate.The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro phones are powered by Google's new Tensor G2 processor, which is said to be a much-improved version of last year's Tensor chip. The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro run Google's latest Android 13 software out of the box on the software front. The company claims that both Pixel phones offer five years of security updates.Google claims the Pixel 7 series can offer up to 72 hours of battery life with Google's Extreme Battery Saver mode on a single charge.

The Pixel 7 includes dual rear cameras consisting of a 50-megapixel primary camera + a 12-megapixel secondary camera with an ultra-wide-angle lens. The Pixel 7 Pro also features a 50-megapixel primary camera + a 12-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens on the rear. The Pro model also comes with a 48-megapixel telephoto lens with support for 30x super-resolution zoom and 5x optical zoom. On the front, the phones pack a 10.8-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls.