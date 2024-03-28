Google Pixel 9 Models Expected in Three Sizes by Late 2024

Google is set to introduce a new strategy for its smartphone lineup with the release of three different models of the Pixel 9 in September 2024. Reports from 91mobiles suggest that earlier renders, previously thought to depict only the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro "XL," actually included the regular Pixel 9, showcased in new images.

The introduction of the XL branding for the Pixel 9 Pro and Pro XL models marks a departure from Google's recent naming conventions. The move mirrors Apple's approach with the iPhone, offering two different sizes within the Pro tier. Reviving the XL designation aligns with this strategy.

The standard Pixel 9 maintains the design seen in previous leaks, featuring flat edges and display corners with increasing roundedness each year.

According to renders, the three devices will offer varying screen sizes:

- Pixel 9 Pro XL: 6.5-inch display

- Pixel 9 Pro: 6.1-inch display

- Pixel 9: 6.03-inch display

The XL model sees a slight reduction compared to its predecessor, the Pixel 8 Pro, which boasts a 6.7-inch display. This adjustment aims to cater to users who find larger phones cumbersome, striking a better balance in size. Both Pixel 9 Pro variants will feature a triple-camera system on the back, appealing to users seeking top-tier photography capabilities in a more compact device.

While flagship Pixel devices are still months away, Google has other products in the pipeline, including the Pixel 8A and Pixel Fold 2, which are expected to be announced during the company's I/O keynote in May. Looking ahead, the possibility of a Pixel 9A next year could result in four variants within the Pixel 9 generation.