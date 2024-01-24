Google Pixel 9 Pro Leaks Reveal iPhone-Inspired Design

Google is gearing up for the release of its Pixel flagships, including the highly anticipated Google Pixel 9 Pro, which is expected later this year. In collaboration with renowned leakster OnLeaks, recent leaks have unveiled 5K renders of the premium smartphone, providing a 360-degree look into its Design. The leaks suggest a departure from the previous Design, featuring a flat frame similar to the aesthetics seen in iPhones and the Galaxy S24 Plus.



According to the leaks, the Google Pixel 9 Pro will sport a slightly reduced 6.5-inch flat display, incorporating a centred punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera. Thin bezels surround all sides of the display, emphasizing a sleek and modern look. The device's flat frame will house the power button and volume rockers on the right side, maintaining a minimalist appearance on the left side, adorned only with antenna markings.

Users can expect to find the USB Type-C port, speaker grille, and SIM card tray on the bottom of the device, while the top will house the mmWave antenna cover and a microphone. With dimensions measuring 162.7 x 76.6 x 8.5 mm, the Pixel 9 Pro accommodates a 12.0 mm increase due to the camera bump. The renders hint at a redesigned rear camera setup, featuring a triple-camera configuration with a telephoto sensor alongside the standard wide camera sensor. Including a periscope telephoto sensor suggests potential support for a variable aperture, elevating the camera capabilities.

While specific details about the Pixel 9 Pro remain undisclosed, these leaks provide an exciting glimpse into its aesthetics and potential features. As Google seeks to build on the success of its previous Pixel models, tech enthusiasts eagerly await further announcements and a closer look at what the Pixel 9 Pro has to offer. Stay tuned for updates as the official launch date approaches, promising a new chapter in Google's flagship smartphone legacy.