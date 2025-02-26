Google Pixel 9a Price Leaked: Expected Cost, Features, and More

The highly anticipated Google Pixel 9a is rumoured to launch next month, though an official announcement is still awaited. Recent leaks suggest that the smartphone's pricing will align with its predecessor, the Pixel 8a.

According to Android Headlines, the US and European prices for the Google Pixel 9a will remain unchanged from the Pixel 8a. The reported prices for Europe are €549 (approximately Rs 50,200) for the 128GB variant and €609 (around Rs 55,700) for the 256GB model. In the US, the phone is expected to start at $499 (roughly Rs 43,400) for the base model.

However, some conflicting reports suggest a different price structure, with the 128GB model priced at $679 (around Rs 59,100) and the 256GB variant at $809 (approximately Rs 70,500). If accurate, this would indicate a price increase for the device.

Expected India Pricing

The official Indian price is yet to be confirmed, but it is expected to be in line with the Pixel 8a's pricing. The Pixel 8a launched in India at Rs 52,999 for the 128GB version and Rs 59,999 for the 256GB model. If Google maintains a similar pricing approach, the Pixel 9a could start at Rs 52,999, with the higher storage variant potentially reaching Rs 64,000. This would create a price difference of over Rs 10,000 between the two models.

Design and Display

A recent video leak has revealed details about the Pixel 9a's design. The device appears to move away from Google's bar-style camera module, opting instead for a sleeker, flush-back design. The rear panel has a matte finish with the Google logo at the center. The power button and volume controls are positioned on the right side, while the left side remains unadorned.

Though the front of the phone wasn’t revealed, speculation suggests a 6.3-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and an impressive peak brightness of 2,700 nits. However, the bezels may be slightly thicker compared to premium Pixel 9 models.

Performance and Software

The Google Pixel 9a is expected to be powered by Google’s Tensor G4 chipset, coupled with 8GB of LPDDR5X RAM. Storage options will reportedly include 128GB and 256GB with UFS 3.1 technology. The phone will launch with Android 15 and is anticipated to receive seven years of software and security updates.

Camera Specifications

The Pixel 9a is rumoured to feature a dual-camera setup:

48-megapixel primary sensor

13-megapixel ultra-wide lens

13-megapixel front-facing camera

With Google’s computational photography capabilities, the Pixel 9a is expected to deliver impressive photography performance.

With a rumoured similar pricing strategy and notable upgrades in design and performance, the Google Pixel 9a could be a compelling mid-range option. The official launch is expected soon, confirming its final specifications and pricing.

Tags: Google Pixel 9a, Pixel 9a Price Leak, Pixel 9a Features, Pixel 9a India Price, Pixel 9a Launch, Pixel 9a Camera, Pixel 9a Design, Pixel 9a Performance, Google Tensor G4, Android 15, Pixel 9a Display, Pixel 9a Specifications, Pixel 9a Storage, Pixel 9a Battery, Pixel 9a Updates