Google rolls out an update for its Pixel Buds A-Series wireless headphones, which will add a bass slider, a volume offset setting for better bass and treble response at low volumes, and a nice connectivity upgrade (via from Droid-Life). Since the headphones are only $ 99 (or free, if you bought them with a pre-order of the Pixel 6 or 6 Pro), it's good to see Google adding new features through software updates.



As we learned today, the Pixel Buds will have more control over the bass response. The buttons had a "bass boost" option before, but now you can turn up the bass using a four-step slider, and you can even turn it down a bit if that's what you prefer.

Google also says that if the Pixel Buds A-Series can't connect to the last device you used them with, they will try to go back to the device they were connected to before then. For example, if you were using the headphones with your laptop that is currently off, they could connect to your phone automatically when you remove them from the case if you had them connected to your phone before using them with your computer.

Google says that the update, version 282, should "roll out in the next few days" and will install automatically if you are using a Pixel with Android 10 or higher or if you are using any phone with Android 6 or higher that has the Pixel Buds app installed ( as long as you have permission to view nearby devices). If you don't like waiting for automatic updates, Google also provides instructions on how to manually check for an update.